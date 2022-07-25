Mark your calendar: here are eight events you can attend over the week in Bangkok from 25 July – 1 August 2022.
Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.
The end of the month is finally approaching, and we’re going out to celebrate. Lucky for everyone, there’s all kinds of music in the air this week. Some live jazz to go with your wine? Sure. Gossiping with your friends by the pool as the DJ is playing? There’s an event for that. Whatever the vibe you’re looking for, look no further. Grab your favourite group of friends and scroll along our list—see what piques your interest.
[Hero and featured image credit: Jakob Owens/Unsplash]
What to do in Bangkok: 25 July – 1 August
Treat yourself to some R&R, and by R&R, we absolutely mean wine, cheese, and cold cuts. They’re all-you-can-eat for a whole hour, and at the Hansar Bangkok, it’s the perfect destination to go after a long working day. The live music provided by Man Go Jam will set the vibe right as you have the much needed gossip session with your colleagues.
IKEA Bangyai is inviting you to have your nails painted and enjoy a coffee-making workshop in their own kitchen section. It starts at 1pm and lasts until 6pm, no RSVP required, but seats may be limited. According to them, it’s “an opportunity to show off your nails, sip some coffee, and find inspirations for your own businesses.”
The Key Room No.72 is known for being a beautiful hangout spot with good vibes only. This Thursday, they’re throwing it back to the ’80s with a vinyl set. Bust a Move as you enjoy their signature cocktails that taste so good it’s like you’re Walking on Sunshine. They very regularly hold music nights, so stay tuned as you’ll surely be coming back Time After Time.
Listen Punk! is a night dedicated to punk, hardcore, metal, and everything in between. Freaking Out The Neighbourhood will be playing their vinyl collection, but you’re also free to bring your own to add to the playlist. If you’re a fan of the genre, it’s a great chance to enjoy it with a drink of your choice, as you find new friends to bond over. It also helps that the place is so laidback and relaxed, like a living room where people don’t feel awkward to introduce themselves to one another.
At the end of your work week, there’s no better place to be than at Buddha & Pals. Nurse & Her Jazz Cats will be playing your favourite songs of the genre as you sip your favourite drink with your friend. Try the “Walk in the Oldtown”, a refreshingly bitter drink that comes with a cigar that is perfect for any rainy day. Reservations recommended, as the place gets packed very easily.
The Prestige Store Bangkok is holding a caviar tasting session that will undoubtedly make your taste buds very happy. You’ll be able to enjoy samples of Petrossian caviar while their lifestyle manager explains everything you need to know about these delicacies. Due to the high demand, they now require a participation fee of THB 500, but participants will be entitled to a 25% discount on all Petrossian products available at the store.
Upgrade your pool party game with a pool brunch at the Rembrandt Hotel, with food provided by Mexicano Restaurante Autentico. True to the name, they provide only the best authentic Mexican that you can savour as you dip your toes in the pool and bop to the sounds of the live DJ. They’re also running a “Come 4 Pay 3” promotion, so paste the link in your Line group and get some company with you.
Fatty’s Bar & Diner is holding a club night full of sounds provided by a lineup of DJs, playing everything from hip hop to synth. They’re also allowing open decks and open mics—if it’s your thing, go up there, rap, spin some discs, and you might be rewarded with a free beer. And if you feel like a challenge, order their ghost pepper wings. They tastes like your mouth is doused and lit on fire, and you’ll enjoy every second of it.