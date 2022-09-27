What to do in Bangkok: 27 September – 3 October

Payday is so close you could almost taste it, and you know what they say: “Money not spent is money not contributing towards your happiness.” And by “they,” we mean us, so let us show you all the best places to be and the fun events that deserve to be in your calendar. There are parties, a singalong brunch, games, and much more for you to share in your Line groups. Bring your best friends along, as a night out is always better with some company.
8 events to attend this 27 September – 3 October 2022
Hope your knee caps are ready, as you’ll be jumping to the beat and headbanging to the tunes all night. Black Cabin is bringing the 2000s back with some rock and roll, and it’s guaranteed to make you feel numb by the end. With Sam Sermsatr of The Voice Thailand on the mic and Kill The Night on instrumentals, rock enthusiasts cannot miss this event.
Come support local talent and Mahidol University’s own symphony orchestra at MACM hall. The show will play many notable numbers from Brahms, Dvorák, and Tchaikovsky with guest soloist Joseph Bowman, who is also the remarkable professor at their College of Music. The ticket costs just THB 200, and THB 100 for students.
The iconic Drag Me Up event is back at JAM JAM, and this time around, they’re throwing a rainbow parade. With DJ Palla behind the station, and performances from the stars of Drag Race Thailand, as well as baby queens on the rise, you’ll get to sip on your drink will the dolls split, dip, and spin all night long. There’s also free entry and happy hour, so have an ambulance on your speed dial, ’cause you’ll be gagging at all the extravaganza.
Hop back in time with the exhibition that is all about history. Central: The Original Store has complied objects, artifacts, videos, and many more that are filled with 75 years worth of memories—it’s a nostalgic trip no matter the generation. There’s also a gachapon station with souvenirs, and a photobooth to make further memories with your friends.
Freedom is fading, and the world is sliding into tyranny. Roundhouse kick your way into the fray and help save the world with Arcadia’s first Street Fighter II tournament. Winner gets a trophy, THB 1000 prize, and massive bragging rights. While you’re there, enjoy the craft beers and excellent vibes of this sci-fi neon dive bar that is always full of energy.
Get your spandex and Lycra tights ready, because the Retro Wave is hitting VHS Club for the night. Be ready to dance to 80s and 90s pop hits, R&B, and more. Express yourself, jump for your love, and push it—push it real good. Entry starts at THB 300 with a complimentary drink, so book early and rush to the dance floor.
At the riverside retreat that is the Shangri-La Hotel, an outdoor market is about to take place. What’s extra special about this outdoor market is that it combines some of the best food from different regions of Thailand that were featured in the Michelin Guides in one place. Take a stroll along the Chao Phraya as you take a bite of some stewed pork knuckles from Charoen Saeng Silom and sip on the famous kuay jup broth from Mr Jo—it’s an experience that doesn’t come by often.
It’s a whole new world when you step into Siri House. And for one night only, they’re hosting a brunch with your Disney favourites. Sample all the the amazing food and drinks they have to offer, and sing along to the hit songs you’ve always known since childhood. Ask for an extra spoonful of sugar, and get ready to be a part of their world.