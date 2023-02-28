Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

Hey Mr DJ, put a record on. This week is full of fun places to discover and lively events to attend. After all, you’re in Bangkok. A quiet night in wouldn’t do. Message your company of choice and grab some tea for that hangover—you and your liver are in for a treat. From parties and DJs, to a laidback whisky tasting, here are some places that might pique your interest for the week.

[Hero and featured image credit: Above Eleven/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 28 February – 6 March

Area 13 Landing at Smalls

Led by saxophonist Chartsayam “Mark” Kiripart, Area13 is a group of like-minded musicians who have passion for the sweet sounds of jazz, but are not afraid to be inventive and experiment. They already have extensive experience playing for music festivals both local and abroad, so you know you’re in for an evening out of this world.

The session will be on 1 March. You can find more information at Smalls.

Highlight Whisky Tasting at Flight24

In collaboration with Alchemy Wines & Spirits, they’re bringing a flight of whiskies from Highland Park for a tasting session at the gorgeous Flight24. It’s a treat for whisky lovers of Bangkok, and one you don’t want to miss out on, especially when the ticket is THB 500 only.

The tasting will be on 1 March. You can find more information at Flight24.

The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep x Izakaya Konoji

The smooth, delicate art of a good whisky highball, coupled with the Japanese deliacies Izakaya Konoji is offering—it’s the best of both worlds. We know good food and great drinks go hand in hand, and you can expect both of those for the afternoon. You know you deserve a couple of highballs, at least.

The collaboration will be on 2 March. You can find more information at Izakaya Konoji.

Imperial Friday with Eddy Frampton

From 9pm onwards, it’s the signature event of The Emperor’s Secret. Imperial Friday features an amazing set by Eddy Frampton known for his energetic beats and fun vibes all around, as well as supporting sets by Andy Bennet and Jiji. You’ll be on your feet all night for sure.

The sets will be on 3 March. You can find more information at The Emperor’s Secret.

Southside Parlour Guest Shift at #FindTheLockerRoom

From Seoul to Bangkok, it’s Bobby and Shin from the iconic Southside Parlour. They’re taking over the bar at Find The Locker Room for one night only. Expect the best from Korean hospitality, a lot of fun drinks, and all the good stuff for the evening. Booking recommended since seats are very limited.

The guest shift will be on 3 March. You can find more information at #FindTheLockerRoom.

Sunday Jazz with The Perfect Sons In Law

Mondays can feel hateful, so take in all you can before it arrives with some soulful Sunday jazz. The Perfect Sons In Law, along with a rotating cast of lead singers, will gladly elevate your evening as you bop along to the tunes. Order a drink, sing along—the night is still young.

The live jazz will be on 5 March. You can find more information at Buddha & Pals.

King Power Mahanakhon x Teayii

Prapassorn ‘Teayii’ Kanjanasoot is a Thai artist known for her uplifting messages that she shares with the world. For International Women’s Day, she’s joining hands with King Power Mahanakhon under the concept of “A Voice that Matters” on the 74th floor of the building. Visitors will be able to chat with the artist, as well as enjoy a live DJ set and drinks.

The meet and greet will be from 5-8 March. You can find more information at King Power Mahanakhon.

CHINATOWN: A Mod Kaew x QUINCE collaboration

It’s a collaboration many have their sights on. Chef Thomas Pho of Mod Kaew Wine Bar joins hands with Julien Perraudin from Quince Saigon, as well as Chef Shane Reichenbach of Quince Bangkok for a three-course prix fixe pop-up menu. All of this legacy to be tasted for THB 1,200 only.

The pop-up will be on 6 March. You can find more information at Quince Bangkok.

Holi Brunch at Rang Mahal

The Holi Festival is on the horizon, and there is no better way to celebrate than to savour the authentic tastes of India. While you’re digging in, enjoy the lively performances by Bollywood dancers right in the restaurant. It’s as if they transported India to us, and we’re loving all of it.

The brunch will be on 5 March. You can find more information at Rang Mahal.

Show Me Your Monkey at Chupa Bkk

When it comes to a good party, you need good drinks and great music. For drinks, you have the folks of Monkey Shoulder coming in to make sure everything that’s in your hand and is drinkable is strong and up to standard. For music, WARHEAD and Bomber Selecta are among two of the best DJ in the game—it will be a night to remember.

The party will be on 3 March. You can find more information at Chupa Bkk.