Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

It’s the first week of 2023, and everybody’s excited—us included. If you haven’t blown all your money from New Year celebrations, boy, have we got a treat and a half for you. People here are not waiting to hold events and keep on partying. We have a great bar takeover, DJs, and live music all ready to entertain you till closing time.

[Hero and featured image credit: Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology/Facebook]

What to do in Bangkok: 3-9 January

The Wonder of Winter Truffles at Akira Back

Akira Back is celebrating the season of winter truffles with special dishes available for a limited time only. Order the truffle tuna pizza to share, grab a pan-seared halibut, or order the Japanese A5 wagyu—all served with your new seasonal favourite ingredient. It’s certainly a great way to treat yourself after New Year.

The special menu is available from 1-31 January. You can find more information at Akira Back.

Alan Uresti Silva Bar Takeover

Respected agave spirit connoisseur is coming to take over the bar for one night only at Ms.Jigger. The intimate vibes of the venue, coupled with special drinks crafted using tequila and mezcal would the beginning of the year very sexy. We recommend you book beforehand.

The bar takeover will be on 3 January. You can find more information at Ms.Jigger.

Making new friends at Connect Club Bkk

It’s the social event of the week. Connect Club is inviting all of us to make new friends and learn about other languages and cultures with people from across town. While you’re at it, grab some Mexican food provided by La Lupita Mexican Restaurant and cocktails at THB 190 only.

The event will take place on 3 January. You can find more information at Connect Club Bkk.

Bollywood Night

As you indulge in the delicious Indian cuisine that Charcoal Tandoor is known for, experience the sights and sounds of Bollywood without having to get up from your seat. Dinner is served from 6pm onwards, but the dance performances start at 7.30.

The show will be on 5 January. You can find more information at Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology.

Tap It Thursday

It’s good vibes only at Tap It with their special two-hour free-flow deal on alcoholic drinks. The guest DJ will be doing what he does best and keep your toes tapping till you’re ready to leave. And did we mention the all-you-can-drink promotion starts at THB 399++?

The event will be on 5 January. You can find more information at Tap It Bangkok.

Sunset Sessions X Groovybee

Loosen up after a long day of work with some great live acoustic soul, and of course, great food from Sarnies Roastery. They reserve Fridays and Sundays for these sunset sessions, and this time, it’s Groovybee’s turn. Walk-ins are welcome, but seats tend to fill up quickly for these nights.

The session will be on 7 January. You can find more information at Sarnies Roastery.

Tucán 1 Year Anniversary After Party

It’s a rumble in the jungle in the best way possible, as Sing Sing is collaborating with Secret Party Koh Tao for a party that you won’t forget in a hurry. They’ll be celebrating with a stellar lineup of DJs, and surprise gifts for those who arrive first to the party. The THB 300 ticket already includes one drink.

The party will be on 7 January. You can find more information at Sing Sing Theatre.

Tomawok & Friends Live at The Overstay

Thonburians unite! Raggamuffin legend Tomawok is stopping by one of the beloved spots of the area for one night only. He has collaborated with celebrated artists around the world, and this will be part of his Asia tour. Get ready for some heavy tunes that you won’t forget.

The live session will be on 8 January. You can find more information at The Overstay.