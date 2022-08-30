What to do in Bangkok: 30 August – 5 September

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.
It’s the last week of the month, and that money can’t spend itself, so paste the link in your group chat, grab your friends, and be ready to go all out. This week has a wide range of vibes you can choose, from a spooky costume night to a relaxing evening of classical music. Celebrate however you want, because you deserve it, and more importantly, because the paycheck is now in your hands.
[Hero and featured image credit: The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon]
8 events to attend this 30 August – 5 September 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /8
Named the Afro House artist of the year in 2016 by Traxsource, Hyenah is ready to go all out with their hottest beats and energetic tracks. He always keep his mask on and his identity unknown but the fact that you’ll remember this night for a long time is no secret for sure. Tickets are THB 300 at the door, which includes a complimentary drink.
Sky Beach is officially the highest rooftop bar in Thailand—perched on the 78th floor of King Power Mahanakhon as part of The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon. Imagine the immaculate views and the unmatched vibes you’ll get from nowhere else. With this Payday Party, you’ll get to bop to some energetic live music sessions, and enjoy the Buy 1 Get 1 happy hour offer generously running from 6.30-10pm.
Great food, good drinks, lively atmosphere—what’s not to like? Lips Manly is back at Sarnies with their neo-vintage swing bops that won’t fail to make you snap your fingers and tap your feet along. They warmly welcome walk-ins, but be mindful that seats tend to fill up pretty quickly, so make those plans early.
4 /8
Two hours, 30 different cheeses sourced straight from France and Italy—this event really needs no persuasion. The rich Comté, the iconic Camembert, the soft, creamy Époisses, and many many more—all laid out for you to try to your heart’s content. And if you’re up for it, you can also get an extra package with free-flow wine selected by their sommelier to go with the cheeses.
Watercolour painter Tonthong (@ttq.thontonq) embarks on her first solo exhibition with the title and theme of “Tiny Oasis.” In the bustling city of Bangkok where life is always busy, one can step into this little enclave to escape into a little oasis with flora and fauna. This inspiration-sparking spot will be available for the public eye throughout the month.
Here we go again: Mamma Mia Party Night is back at Aesop’s. Enjoy delicious Greek food, dance competitions, prizes for best dressed, and more. Don’t hold back as you dance, jive—having the time of your life, as ABBA and other retro hits will be in the air that night, the stars will be bright, Fernando. Reservations essential, so take a chance on them.
Music enthusiasts are in for some treats. In this concert, the ensemble will perform a selection of some pieces from his Scottish, Irish, and other songs of various nationalities, aiming to blend the seemingly contrasting traditions: the folksong, and the more classical tradition with more formalities and complex harmonies. Discounts available for students, and members of the library.
8 /8
Something Wicked is a spooky cocktail bar with a unique voodoo experience. The gorgeous drinks, the rustic yet fancy decor—it’s like a doorway to early 1900s New Orleans. For one night, they’re hosting a look-alike costume night as “The Barron” (pictured) where participants could win fabulous prizes.