What to do in Bangkok: 4-10 July 2022
Culture
04 Jul 2022 06:00 PM

What to do in Bangkok: 4-10 July 2022

Vichayuth Chantan
What to do in Bangkok: 4-10 July 2022
Culture
What to do in Bangkok: 4-10 July 2022

Mark your calendar: here are eight events you can attend over the week in Bangkok from 5-11 July 2022.

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

Since it’s the first week of the month, people are ready to spend their paycheck on some self-care. And by self-care, we absolutely mean food and drinks—there’s a number of events that will surely impress anyone looking for a good time. Iron your shirts, shine your shoes, and be ready for an adventure.

[Hero image credit: Central: The Original Store; featured image credit: Abandoned Mansion]

What to do in Bangkok this 4-10 July 2022

Jump To / Table of Contents

What's Behind the Street

1 /8

What's Behind the Street

Experience the uniqueness of modern Charoen Krung Road through the eyes of three leading Thai urban artists. Visitors will be able to study the road’s rich history while adoring the art works made from a mixed array of techniques—from spray paints, to prints and paintings. Entry is free of charge.

Date(s)
9 June - 10 July
find out more
The World in One Bite 2022: Open World Culinary Fair

2 /8

The World in One Bite 2022: Open World Culinary Fair

To celebrate Thailand’s re-opening, Central Embassy is gathering mouthwatering delicacies from all over the world in one place. Over a hundred food and drinks stalls, with up to 40 renowned national and worldwide cafes gathering—we’re marking our calendars as we write. There will also be a Craft Chocolate Festival on level 6, which will be the biggest craft festival in Thailand. A perfect ending to any meal.

Date(s)
6-10 July
find out more
Abandoned Mansion Opening

3 /8

Abandoned Mansion Opening

New bar alert in Bangkok: Abandoned Mansion is set to be the one and only gangster bar in the Big Mango. Inspired by the prohibition era, the bar will serve cocktails inspired by gangsters of the period, cigars, as well as delicious tapas. Thai jazz singer Penny Pichpunny will be performing on its grand opening night, 7 July, with complimentary sparkling wine for the guests. Suay Sarocha of The Watermelon Band will also be performing on 7-8 July.

Date(s)
7 July
find out more
UFO at Mustache

4 /8

UFO at Mustache

House and techno club Mustache Bangkok is holding an event titled ‘U.F.O’. Despite its extraterrestrial name, its message is how music transcends geography—connecting people together no matter the differences. The event will feature a range of music, from deep tech to techno, from three different artists from around the globe. Entry is free before 9pm, so get ready to bounce like a spaceman.

Date(s)
8 July
find out more
Levels Grand Reopening

5 /8

Levels Grand Reopening

High-quality entertainment, luxury table service, out-of-this-world DJs—Levels brings the thrills and ambience of the European night club scene to Bangkok. It’s opening back up again in all its glory, with promise of a party so fun you most likely won’t remember the next morning. Reservations are highly recommended.

Date(s)
8 July
find out more
Circle Gathering & Tea, Women & Men

6 /8

Circle Gathering & Tea, Women & Men

After the parties, one might be in the mood for some R&R. Why not treat yourself to some guided meditation and self-care? Yoga and Ayurveda educator Krist’l D’haene invites those interested to discover the positive energy that exists within. With some holistic activities, you can join a loving community that strives for nothing but empowerment.

Date(s)
8 July
find out more
Loud Studio

7 /8

Loud Studio

Loud Studio never fails at finding fresh talent in the electronic music scene. This time, it’s three different DJs with their own personal style and tunes. One thing in common—they will make sure you are on your toes and dancing all night. Drinks are served from 8 to 10pm, or until they run out. Entry is free of charge.

Date(s)
9 July
Find out more
Vanguard Masala at Smalls

8 /8

Vanguard Masala at Smalls

If you’re more into some chill, laidback vibes, Smalls is just the place to be at. Vanguard Masala is an experimental jazz group mixing the sounds of jazz with Indian instruments—it’s something both original and Unforgettable. Pair that with their delicious pizza and classic drinks, the experience will truly fly you to the moon.

Date(s)
7 July
Find out more
Bangkok Events what to do Bangkok
Vichayuth Chantan
A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.
