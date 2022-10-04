What to do in Bangkok: 4-10 October

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.
The rain hasn’t stopped yet, but our hearts are already out and about. That’s because deep down, we know that the best place to be when it’s drizzling outside is a quaint little bar with a drink in hand—maybe some live jazz sessions playing. Or perhaps, busting out your signature moves as you light up the dance floor. In your mind, you are the main character, and that feels nothing short of amazing. Now, let us show you where to feel that exact way this week.
[Hero and featured image credit: Tropic City/Facebook]
8 events to attend in Bangkok this 4-10 October
Singapore is in the house, and they’re taking the visitors for a night to remember. People may remember resident duo Mumsfilibaba, and for one evening, he’s bringing in Bongomann and Weatherman, two of the finest selectors hailing from Offtrack, a fun music-centric bar with fun vibes and great drinks. Book your spots—it’ll be worth it.
The Kitchen at Yenakat is bringing in the smooth, smooth jazz by the Bourbon Street band. Sample their gorgeous Thai cuisine while doing so. It’s like the comfort and feeling of home, but with great food and intimate vibes.
It’s the 10th year of the annual Nirvana Fest. For this year, they’re featuring seven local grunge bands that will make you headbang so hard it feels like cardio. This unique tribute event will also offer fans a chance to reconnect with their sweet memories of the band. Pre-sale ticket price is THB 300 and THB 350 at the door, which comes with a complimentary souvenir.
In case you missed the roaring ’20s when they happened, they’re coming back for one night for a gala dinner hosted by the Thai-Canadian Chamber of Commerce. The themed event is complete with jazz music, scrumptious four-course dinner, and, of course, alcohol to go with. There are also raffles, Canada trivia, and prize for the best dressed of the night.
Wait, did you just say “Beats by the Pool”? We haven’t heard that name for two years! It’s the return of one of the most fun pool parties in town, and this time, the W Bangkok is collaborating with Cointreau, Red Bull, Rival Wine and Bangkok Invaders to ensure that the event is full of great alcohols and good beats to dance to.
Surround yourself with vegan food and sustainable goods with the Plant-Based Fair this weekend. 40 brands and local suppliers are coming out to present what they do best, give talks and interviews on sustainable lifestyle, as well as host fun games on stage.
All those clothes lying around at the back of your drawer—let’s dig them up and do something with them for a change. Pick your favourites of no more than seven, then pack it for the event. Let’s see your style be picked up by someone else, and see theirs on yours. It’s a fun thing to do on the weekend, and also a reminder of how easy it is to try to be more sustainable with fashion.
Stretch your worries away with an invigorating yoga session as you listen to the healing notes of a sound healer. Get yourself a refreshing acai bowl after the session to keep yourself full of energy. Plus, the 360-degree view of the 74th floor of King Power Mahanakhon will really elevate your yoga game.