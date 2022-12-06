What to do in Bangkok: 6-12 December

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

The festive season is officially here in full swing, and Bangkok is a gift that keeps on giving. Giving what? Alcohol, food, and parties, that’s right. Let us fill you in with some of the best places to be in the capital for the week. There are good food, great drinks, and, of course, the best vibes—take your pick, you won’t be disappointed.

[Hero and featured image credit: Alonetogether Bangkok/Facebook]

8 events to attend in Bangkok: 6-12 December