What to do in Bangkok: 6-12 December

[Hero and featured image credit: Alonetogether Bangkok/Facebook]
8 events to attend in Bangkok: 6-12 December
Get ready for a night of all-original jazz with Coffee Break, featuring musician Action Jay Jackson on drums. Order a smoked colada, grab some popcorn from the table, and be ready for a joyride into the night. Be sure to book a table beforehand.
Christmas is the season of giving, and Cagette is certainly giving us some of their best deals. There’s wines, tastings, pre-orders, and a lot of discounts on their best ingredients. If you’re looking to prepare a feast for the big day, look no further.
For one night only, Disco Diaries is taking over Sky Beach at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon. Get ready for some house, some disco, and a lot of drinks as you dance in the full moon while enjoying the rooftop vibes. It starts at 8pm and goes hard all the way till midnight.
Does sipping cocktails with your favourite group of friends with a gorgeous riverside view sound nice? Add a Buy 1 Get 1 deal on sparkling wine into the mix—now that’s a night out. There’ll also be live singing sessions, as well as DJs playing tropical soul for you to tap your heels along to.
Foojohn really said “good vibes only” when they invited Penny and her gorgeous voice to join them for one night. Coupled with musicians that are not only here to play, but to slay their compositions, it will surely be a night jazz enthusiasts cannot miss. Entry fee is only THB 150.
Chau Tran is the owner of the award-winning Burrow Bar. Millie Tang is a multi-awarded bartender and global cocktail champion. Together, they’ll be at Bar.Yard for one night, serving cocktails specially crafted for the event. They promise high-quality ingredients and great drinks that are perfect for the tiki vibes of the venue.
Join The Londoner as they delve into the lands with some of the best cigars. All packages offered that night include a welcome Londoner beer, a Cuban cigar of choice, a flight of Amrut Single Malts, and some canapes. It doesn’t get much sweeter than that.
If you’re bored of drinking in the evening, why not do it during daylight hours? Mischa Cheap is bringing an impressive lineup of DJs that will play you a wide range of genres from disco to deep house. It’s a great way to kick off the weekend, and to see what Khaosan road is like during the day for the first time.