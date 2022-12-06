facebook
What to do in Bangkok: 6-12 December
What to do in Bangkok: 6-12 December

What to do in Bangkok: 6-12 December
Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

The festive season is officially here in full swing, and Bangkok is a gift that keeps on giving. Giving what? Alcohol, food, and parties, that’s right. Let us fill you in with some of the best places to be in the capital for the week. There are good food, great drinks, and, of course, the best vibes—take your pick, you won’t be disappointed.

[Hero and featured image credit: Alonetogether Bangkok/Facebook]

8 events to attend in Bangkok: 6-12 December

1 /8

“COFFEE BREAK” ft. Action Jay Jackson
“COFFEE BREAK” ft. Action Jay Jackson

Get ready for a night of all-original jazz with Coffee Break, featuring musician Action Jay Jackson on drums. Order a smoked colada, grab some popcorn from the table, and be ready for a joyride into the night. Be sure to book a table beforehand.

Date(s)
6 December
2 /8

Cagette's Christmas Fair
Cagette's Christmas Fair

Christmas is the season of giving, and Cagette is certainly giving us some of their best deals. There’s wines, tastings, pre-orders, and a lot of discounts on their best ingredients. If you’re looking to prepare a feast for the big day, look no further.

Date(s)
7 December
3 /8

The Standard presents Disco Diaries
The Standard presents Disco Diaries

For one night only, Disco Diaries is taking over Sky Beach at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon. Get ready for some house, some disco, and a lot of drinks as you dance in the full moon while enjoying the rooftop vibes. It starts at 8pm and goes hard all the way till midnight.

Date(s)
8 December
4 /8

Mamacita! Ladies Night
Mamacita! Ladies Night

Does sipping cocktails with your favourite group of friends with a gorgeous riverside view sound nice? Add a Buy 1 Get 1 deal on sparkling wine into the mix—now that’s a night out. There’ll also be live singing sessions, as well as DJs playing tropical soul for you to tap your heels along to.

Date(s)
8 December
5 /8

Penny Experiment ft. Sunny Rattana, Volt Jingjint, and Mr Sticks
Penny Experiment ft. Sunny Rattana, Volt Jingjint, and Mr Sticks

Foojohn really said “good vibes only” when they invited Penny and her gorgeous voice to join them for one night. Coupled with musicians that are not only here to play, but to slay their compositions, it will surely be a night jazz enthusiasts cannot miss. Entry fee is only THB 150.

Date(s)
10 December
6 /8

Lady Triệu Guest Shift at Bar.Yard
Lady Triệu Guest Shift at Bar.Yard

Chau Tran is the owner of the award-winning Burrow Bar. Millie Tang is a multi-awarded bartender and global cocktail champion. Together, they’ll be at Bar.Yard for one night, serving cocktails specially crafted for the event. They promise high-quality ingredients and great drinks that are perfect for the tiki vibes of the venue.

Date(s)
10 December
7 /8

Cuban Cigar & Whiskey Evening
Cuban Cigar & Whiskey Evening

Join The Londoner as they delve into the lands with some of the best cigars. All packages offered that night include a welcome Londoner beer, a Cuban cigar of choice, a flight of Amrut Single Malts, and some canapes. It doesn’t get much sweeter than that.

Date(s)
10 December
8 /8

Mischa Cheap Day Party
Mischa Cheap Day Party

If you’re bored of drinking in the evening, why not do it during daylight hours? Mischa Cheap is bringing an impressive lineup of DJs that will play you a wide range of genres from disco to deep house. It’s a great way to kick off the weekend, and to see what Khaosan road is like during the day for the first time.

Date(s)
10 December
What to do in Bangkok: 6-12 December

