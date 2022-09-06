What to do in Bangkok: 6-12 September

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

When it starts pouring, it’s understandable that many choose to just hurry home and put on their favourite series. However, we’re urging you to step out with your best pair of shoes and dance to the beat of your drums (and their beats, of course) as these events are surely worth fighting the rain for. There’s a throwback party, music themed nights, ballet performances, and many more. Have a drink as you enjoy some good music. Have two. Have more and stop counting—you deserve it.

[Hero image credit: SIWILAI SOUND CLUB/Facebook; featured image credit: Sarnies Sourdough/Facebook]

9 events to attend this 6-12 September 2022