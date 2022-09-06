What to do in Bangkok: 6-12 September

Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.
When it starts pouring, it’s understandable that many choose to just hurry home and put on their favourite series. However, we’re urging you to step out with your best pair of shoes and dance to the beat of your drums (and their beats, of course) as these events are surely worth fighting the rain for. There’s a throwback party, music themed nights, ballet performances, and many more. Have a drink as you enjoy some good music. Have two. Have more and stop counting—you deserve it.
[Hero image credit: SIWILAI SOUND CLUB/Facebook; featured image credit: Sarnies Sourdough/Facebook]
9 events to attend this 6-12 September 2022
International Yoga Association certified teacher Kru Pipim is holding a Hatha Yoga class at Sarnie Sourdough’s rooftop. It’s a great opportunity to stretch your muscles and breathe through the worries of your day. Plus, each class entitles you to a complimentary sourdough pizza of your choice, along with housemade kombucha. It doesn’t get better than that.
Spice up your salsa moves with dance classes at The Sportsman for the night. From lifts to dips, both beginners and those familiar with the scene can find themselves a spot to have fun. Once the classes are done, participants are invited to a social party with 50% off bachata kizomba and salsa zouk.
Shake and shimmy along to the sounds of Bollywood as a spectacular dance performance commences from 7.30pm onwards. As you’re enjoying the dance, the delicious Indian delicacies and drinks will make you feel right at home. Be sure to book ahead, because seats fill up pretty quickly.
The folks at The Play Deck are inviting us all to go chase waterfalls at their 90s throwback night, equipped with free-flow drinks, live bands, and lucky draws. So grab your friends, practice the Macarena, and be ready to live your vida a little more loca. It’s the perfect chance to prove to everyone that groove really is in the heart.
For one night only, the DJ Collective will be taking over Siwilai Sound Club’s iconic Audiophile Bar from 9pm onwards. The Asian Collective Night will feature the forever legendary bops of the City Pop genre—the perfect companion to late night car rides. It’s an event for anyone looking for a good time. After all, can you really trust anyone who doesn’t know Stay With Me (Mayonaka no Door)?
They’re really putting the “water” in “Watergate,” for the Amari Hotel is holding a pool party you’ll never forget. With their gorgeous venue with a view of the city and free drinks until 5.30pm, we’re already packing our shorts and sunglasses. However, it’s a 20+ event, so keep the little ones at home and treat yourselves to the R&R you’ve always wanted.
Olá Thai Tapas Bar And Cafe is throwing their first anniversary party, and they’re celebrating it with a bang. Guests are invited for a fun night full of free food and shots, live music all night, as well as 15% discount on every single thing on the menu. We all love a good deal without fine prints, and there you have it.
Immerse yourself in one of the most well-known ballet performances ever created: Swan Lake. The beautiful story filled with magic, sorrow, and romance is told through four acts that will leave you mesmerised. This performance is part of Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music, and you know that each character and their lyricism will surely be on pointe.
Negroni Week is back, and bigger than ever. As they’re kicking things off, their first venture is to collaborate with the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok and attempt the Guinness Worlds Record for the world’s largest Negroni, which will be mixed in a specially-made container made entirely of ice and displayed at the hotel’s outdoor garden. After that, they’re going up to celebrate at Bar.Yard, which is also known for fun parties and mean cocktails.