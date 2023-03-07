Welcome to our weekly column where we feature the most exciting events happening around town in the upcoming week. Make sure you’re in the know of what’s hot and happening here.

“Anyone can cook,” said chef Auguste Gusteau in Ratatouille. While it’s true, that doesn’t mean you have to. Instead, the events this week are bustling with amazing food and great drinks to pair. Guest chefs, bar takeovers, and many more—everyone in town is looking to celebrate. Plus, it’s International Women’s Day is this week, so you can be sure to find deals and especially interesting events to attend.

[Hero and featured image credit: Capella Bangkok]

What to do in Bangkok: 7-13 March

110 years of Alliance Française Bangkok

Alliance Française de Bangkok is celebrating their 110th anniversary. Since opening, they have developed a network of more than 3,000 students per year, and now, they’re holding an exhibition to commemorate all the rich history attached to the place. Entry is free of charge.

The exhibition is until 1 April. You can find more information at Alliance Française de Bangkok.

French Tech Connect at VIVIN Grocery

Calling all entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts, and other like-minded individuals for an evening of networking. Sponsored by Vivin Grocery, expect wine by the glass and selected beers, and a lot of gorgeous delicacies on the menu. Be sure to register beforehand, and gear up to talk tech.

The networking event will be on 7 March. Y0u can find more information at La French Tech Bangkok.

Scarlett x Min(i) Cooper

It’s International Women’s Day, and what better way to celebrate the occasion than to savour the drinks of the youngest woman to have won the Campari Bartender Competition? Tamaryn Cooper is joining Scarlett for one night only—be ready for a night full of Campari and Aperol drinks, as well as good vibes only sitting on the rooftop overlooking the city.

The guest shift will be on 8 March. You can find more information at Scarlett Bangkok.

Build-Your-Own-Taco Wednesdays at Guilty

Grab your friends for an extra long power lunch consisting of a heartwarming platter of tacos. At Guilty, they’ll teach you how to make your own using their meats, fresh veggies, and, of course, Chef Carlos’ signature sauce that never fails to impress a crowd. THB 790++ for six tacos and condiments? It’s perfect for sharing.

The event will be on 8 March. You can find more information at Guilty Bangkok.

Guest Chef Lady Butcher at The District Grill Room and Bar

The Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit is celebrating International Women’s Day by joining hands with the one and only Lady Butcher. She’ll be in The District Grill Room and Bar for one day only, and has curated a special five-course set menu, along with wine pairings A5 Hida Wagyu beef with foie gras topped with sea urchin, prawn salad and caviar? Yes, please.

The guest chef afternoon will be on 8 March. You can find more information at Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit.

Four Hand Local Feast: From Lanna to Andaman with Phra Nakhon and Kiti Panit

It’s a four-hand collaboration, featuring the warmth and scrumptiousness we’re very familiar with. Phra Nakhon’s Thai Chef de Cuisine Kannika Jitsangworn is collaborating with Chef Bas of Chiang Mai’s Kiti Panit restaurant for a culinary journey highlighting indigenous Southern and Northern Thai flavours. Highlights include the Ranong crab meat served with herbs and Sangyod puffed rice, along with marinated snakehead fish wrapped and cooked in banana leaves.

The collaboration will be on 10-12 March. You can find more information at Capella Bangkok.

Dreamcatcher: Techno is Life

The DREAM Project is back for a second chapter after raving reviews from the first edition. Best talents are sourced to make sure your techno-filled night is nothing but head-banging good vibes, and they’re bringing in impressive sound systems to make everything perfect. It’s at Amari Watergate, and tickets are selling out fast.

The event will be on 11 March. You can find more information at The DREAM Project.

Nan Bei x Cadence Collaboration Dinner

Nan Bei’s Chef Matthew Geng is joining hands with 1-Michelin-starred Cadence’s Chef Dan Mark for a gastronomic journey rich in both tastes and cultures. Chef Matthew’s authentic regional Chinese flavours presented alongside the progressive American delicacies of Chef Dan will certainly be a culture clash in your mouth in the best way possible—in all seven courses being served.

The four-hands dinner will be on 11-12 March. You can find more information at Rosewood Bangkok.

Re-Series: Block Party

The Commons Thonglor is seven years old, and they’re celebrating the occasion with a good ol’ block party. With an eco-conscious theme, we’re getting ready to eat, drink, and do fun activities in a greener way. Get the most out of your day by booking yourself into one of the workshops by the wonderful vendors of the venue, from accessory-making, to coffee cold-brewing and highball-crafting.

The party will be on 11 March. You can find more information at The Commons Thonglor.

Book now for later this month

Chef Akira Back returns to Akira Back Bangkok for its 5th anniversary

Akira Back Bangkok presents an exciting event with a special guest this month. Located atop the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, the innovative Asia restaurant is turning five years old this March, and to celebrate, its founder and namesake Akira Back will be in town. For two nights only on 14 and 15 March 2023, diners can enjoy a special sharing set menu, and meet Chef Akira. The menu will include several of his highlights, including Korean hirame with garlic oil, micro cilantro, and parmesan cheese, A5 wagyu tartare with nashi pear and quail’s egg, and Tempura lobster with jalapeno and amazu ponzu. A culinary event not to be missed.

The event will be on 14 and 15 March. Find out more and book your seat at Akira Back Bangkok.