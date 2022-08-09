What to do in Bangkok: 9-15 August

Mark your calendar: here are nine events you can attend over the week in Bangkok from 1-8 August 2022.
Mother’s Day is on the horizon. To mark such a joyous occasion, some kids buy their mothers garlands or take them out for a nice brunch. The rest of us let our mums light up the dance floor. This week’s events are perfect for all—from soulful live sessions to energetic parties. But whatever vibes you and Mum prefer, here’s the perfect chance to get out of the house.
9 events to attend in Bangkok from 9-15 August 2022
Experience the meticulous craftsmanship of Thai painter Chaiyot Jindagun. This is his sixth solo exhibition, which is inspired by how light shines on an ancient mannequin’s face. Beautifully woven silk, delicate embellishments, the brass reflecting the sun’s gleam—all masterfully captured in the artist’s brush strokes. Entry is free of charge.
Come listen to some progressive jazz this Wednesday from the talented Stella Space, led by Mahidol University musical instructor Taweesak Booranapanitpan on pipe. As you sit back and relax to the live sessions, be sure to indulge in their delicious pizzas and famed chicken wings. Don’t worry about being hungry before you leave, as the kitchen is open until 1.30am.
For one night only, the renowned Sing Sing Theater introduces a lineup full of unique sounds and vibrant personalities. Get into the groove of acid house, shake your hips to indie dance, and get down to some techno. It’s a night surely filled with adventures and experiments—we’ll just leave it to the Khemists to whip up something amazing. Entry is free, and reservations highly recommended.
As the famous poem goes: “¿Cómo se llama, bonita? Mi casa, su casa (Shakira, Shakira),” Havana Social is inviting all the party people to dance the night away at their place. There are latin dance shows, live band performances, and THB 200 cocktails for the ladies. So, pick out your favourite heels and be ready to salsa, as there’s nothing better than a fiesta to kick off the long weekend.
Seems like The Standard Bangkok has a lot in store for Mother’s Day. Treat your mum for some brunch at The Standard Grill—they’re giving out complimentary dessert and drink pairing for the occasion. The Parlor is also holding a special set lunch for two with a free photo from their photo booth, plus some more activities to be seen on the day. Be sure to book ahead, as seats are very limited.
Make the most out of the special day and book a table at Jam Jam Eatery & Bar. They’re introducing visitors to savoury treats with a touch of Thai classic, with refreshing cocktails and organic wines to pair—all for 15% off. After you dine in and satisfy your midday cravings, take your mum out for a walk around Yaowarat Road, which is just around the corner. It’s a day full of mouthwatering delicacies, and they’re all for you (and your mum).
Enjoy a calming afternoon in a cafe filled with flora and fauna. You and your mum catch up as you both admire the art adorning the walls. You take a sip of premium tea as your mum takes a bite out of one of the floral cakes crafted with care. You and her laugh as you remember the good times, smiles never fading for the whole afternoon. That’s just the experience you’ll get, and they’re offering a set for two for just THB 1,199.
Now that your mum has had her moment, it’s time for you to get back on the dance floor. Bring your best moves and get ready to let everyone be jealous as you shake to the afro and latin bops provided by DJ Noi. If you don’t know how to boogie down yet, the salsa lesson starts at 7.30, which will certainly be useful for the rest of the night.
This 13 August will be a full moon. Celebrate the event with some live soul music sessions, good drinks, and unmatched vibes at Sarnies. The live music starts at 7.30, but happy hour starts at 6, so you know what to do to. It’s a perfect chance to catch up with your friends, but book beforehand as limited seats are available.