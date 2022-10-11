What to do in Bangkok: 11-17 October

CAMPiiN, as per clues provided in the name, is an outdoor bar with the theme revolves around camping. There are tents, electric lamps, folding chairs—a fun site for people who love the outdoors, and some PTSD for those who hated their dads during their childhood days.

This Friday marks the Latino After Hours as they bring in DJ Pableroy to spin some Latin American hits, from Salsa to Reggaeton. March down there and let everyone know that your hips don’t lie.