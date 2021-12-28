What to do in Bangkok on NYE if you don’t feel like doing anything at all

Unpopular opinion: New Year’s Eve is actually just alright.

There is always so much pressure around New Year’s Eve in Bangkok. Which rooftop party are you going to? What sequin dress are you wearing? Who will you be kissing at midnight (we advise no one, if you want to stay Covid-clear)? But all this pressure is greatly unnecessary.

A few years ago, The Cut published an interesting piece called “Honestly, New Year’s Eve is Fine,” in which they outline how just-alright the big day really is. It marks the passing of time, and for many — at least for a while — a new beginning. Fireworks are great, and champers is always a good idea, but really, in essence, there need not be so much pressure to have the greatest night of the year. Some of us don’t want things to end with a bang. Some of us have sensitive ears.

Here, we’ve outlined what to do in Bangkok on NYE if you don’t want to go out at all. With Omicron lurking, PM 2.5 still looming, and after the rollercoaster years of 2020 and 2021 that saw no lax points, we just want to chill out a little bit. Excited for the new year? That’s so 2019. Here’s what to do instead.

10 alternative things to do in Bangkok on New Year’s Eve



1. Head to the Pak Khlong Talad flower market and fill your house with flowers.

If you’re more of a plant person, check out the Bangkok plant markets on the day, and then at midnight, once you’ve settled your new babies in their pots, water them all. Then, pray for growth in 2022.

2. Order your favourite Korean fried chicken and binge-watch either really brilliant movies or really crappy movies.

It’s a no judgement-zone. At midnight, do a cheers-in Boomerang of two wings.

3. Clean your condo (like, really, thoroughly clean your condo), and switch on your air purifier.

Purify the juju out of 2021 and start 2022 on a really, really clean slate. Nothing beats waking up to a squeaky clean apartment on the first day of the year (we’re looking at you, house parties).

4. Do a midnight workout. Beat all those resolution-makers by hitting the gym before all of them on 1 January.

Throw in some fun disco music just for laughs. Guess who’s getting those healthy endorphins pumping? #Winning.

5. Practice gratitude. Write a letter to yourself, reflecting back on the year 2021 (maybe even listing out 12 things you learnt).

Say what you are grateful for. Send a sappy Line message in your family group chat, hug your parents and send them chicken essence for 2022, and let your loved ones know how much they mean to you.

6. Cook up a feast. We’re talking oven, air fryer, blender, rice cooker, and every other kitchen appliance you purchased during lockdown.

Put them all on display and let them show you what they got. Start browsing and bookmarking recipes now. Maybe invite over one special friend to test the recipes with you. Dresscode? As casual as possible. Fisherman pants welcome.

7. Bring Healthland to your home (with a boozy twist).

You know what’s closed on NYE at midnight? Spas. Not in your case, though. Make your own spa experience at home. Light some candles, put on some relaxing beach wave sounds, and draw yourself a bath. Love champagne at midnight? Drink it while you soak, and set a relaxing tone for the start of 2022.

8. Naked dance party around the apartment.

Enough said.

9. Make a clay statue of yourself, or paint your crush.

Get crafty. Find one of those really tricky and time-consuming Pinterest craft ideas and stick with it. Experiment with clay. Pour soy wax candles. Paint a self-portrait, or invite some friends over and paint each other. Do all this while pausing for desserts every once in a while. Molten lava cake between projects, anyone?

10. Finally, get the full 10 hours of good sleep.

Turn off all your blue light devices. Wear your favourite satin pyjamas after doing an elaborate Korean nighttime beauty routine. Mist your pillow with a now-legal-in-Thailand CBD spray and try to be in that REM sweet spot right before midnight. Sleep right through the whole shebang, you rebel. NYE? Like it’s a big deal?