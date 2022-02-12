What to write in a Valentine’s Day card if you live in Bangkok

Not sure what to write in that Valentine’s Day card for your boo? We’ve got some ideas.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and whilst you’ve probably already booked the dinner and bought the presents, have you thought of the perfect one-liner for your Valentine’s Day card yet?

Knowing that there’s nothing like a personalised message, here are some Valentine’s Day card greeting ideas, inspired by the city of love (or just the city we love): Bangkok. Naturally, do take these with a grain of salt, and maybe some MSG.

[Hero Image Credit: Amy Shamblen/Unsplash]

What to write in your Valentine’s Day card in Bangkok

1. Like the line at Jay Fai pre-Covid, my love for you is endless. Like the line at Jay Fai post-Covid, I will forever keep trying, even when you reject me still.

2. I wish to grow old with you, the same way I grow older and older as I wait for the traffic on Sathorn to pass.

3. Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day? You are like the AC on the BTS after a long and sweaty afternoon at Chatuchak market in April: refreshing, relaxing, life-saving.

4. Babe, are you my Grab? Because I’d love to ride with you.

5. Like Mala hotpot, you make my heart burn and my body remember you all night. Darling, you’re my shaboo.

6. You and me, we’re like patonko: inseparable. Also, pour condensed milk on me.

7. I long for you like how I long for Mama noodles at 3am after a night out at Beam. Unlike Mama noodles at 3am after a night out at Beam, I never regret you in the morning.

8. Hey, are you from Healthland? Because I’d bend over backwards for you.

9. You can’t spell “me” without “you” the same way you can’t spell “Bangkok” without “Botox.” Life is more beautiful together.

10. Dok bua are red, dok anchan are blue, we don’t really celebrate V-Day here, but I love you.