Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Bangkok

Whilst Thailand may not be the first country you think of when you think of Cinco de Mayo, you’d be surprised by just how many Cinco de Mayo events are happening in Bangkok this 5 and 6 May.

Before we get into the event listing for the big day, let’s get a few things out of the way. Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day, nor is it the infamous Day of the Dead. It is also not a carnival festival, nor is it Spain’s Independence Day. Cinco de Mayo, which is actually a smaller event in Mexico, is mostly popular in the United States, and is a marker of a celebration for Mexican-American culture and customs (yes, that includes the tequila, the beer, and the food). The annual celebration commemorates the anniversary of Mexico’s triumph over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, though in later years, became a popular date to celebrate all things Mexico and Mexican-American culture.

Here in Bangkok, we love any excuse for tacos, really, and we’re excited to see that several venues across town are celebrating Cinco de Mayo with special events. Whilst some are held on actual 5 May, others are taking the party further into 6 May and the weekend. From big parties to big feasts, here are the Cinco de Mayo events you should not miss this week.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Bar.Yard]