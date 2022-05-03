Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Bangkok

Whilst Thailand may not be the first country you think of when you think of Cinco de Mayo, you’d be surprised by just how many Cinco de Mayo events are happening in Bangkok this 5 and 6 May.
Before we get into the event listing for the big day, let’s get a few things out of the way. Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day, nor is it the infamous Day of the Dead. It is also not a carnival festival, nor is it Spain’s Independence Day. Cinco de Mayo, which is actually a smaller event in Mexico, is mostly popular in the United States, and is a marker of a celebration for Mexican-American culture and customs (yes, that includes the tequila, the beer, and the food). The annual celebration commemorates the anniversary of Mexico’s triumph over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, though in later years, became a popular date to celebrate all things Mexico and Mexican-American culture.
Here in Bangkok, we love any excuse for tacos, really, and we’re excited to see that several venues across town are celebrating Cinco de Mayo with special events. Whilst some are held on actual 5 May, others are taking the party further into 6 May and the weekend. From big parties to big feasts, here are the Cinco de Mayo events you should not miss this week.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Bar.Yard]
Jump To / Table of Contents
Everybody’s favourite Latin bar is celebrating Cinco de Mayo in grand style this 5 May from 6pm onwards. Featuring special tequila cocktails, salsa dance performances, and Latin beats by DJ Pepe, except a fun night of drink and dance. Especially interesting for the ladies, this year’s Cinco de Mayo falls on Havana Social’s Viva Las Chicas Ladies Night, which means that ladies will get mojitos and Cuba libres all night at THB 200 net.
A great pregame to Havana Social’s event nearby, head to Above Eleven for dinner on 5 May from 6pm onwards and enjoy a special selection of fusion tacos, quesadillas, and tostadas, as well as Margarita and Paloma cocktails. Asoke Latino band will also be in the house, and a special lucky draw for a THB 10,000 dining voucher will also be available.
Bar.Yard continues “viviendo la vida loca” with a Mexican Fiesta weekender. From 6pm to late, the bar atop the Kimpton Maa-Lai is hosting a Cinco de Mayo party inclusive of a live Mariachi band, and free flow tacos (plus one glass of Margarita) at THB 780++ per person.
4 /8
Whilst you probably know JUA as Charoenkrung’s most beloved izakaya and sake-drinking spot, this Cinco de Mayo, they’re celebrating with a very interesting line-up, and a very interesting menu. JUA’s own Chef Chet Adkins will be joined by Dustin Joseph, Megan Leon, and Jason Licker, and cooking up everything from assorted starters, to tacos, ‘yakitori de Mexico,’ desserts, and specialty drinks (we already spy horchata and micheladas). Except a culinary treat for the tastebuds, and great company, too.
This Cinco de Mayo, La Monita Taqueria is joining hands with Billy’s Smokehouse for a mashup of sorts. Combining Mexican food with barbecue, they’re hosting a ‘Mexicue’ event this 5 May 2022. Celebrate with a special menu and a fabulous collab of flavours.
From 7pm to late, the Rembrandt hotel is celebrating Cinco de Mayo in its ballroom with a live Mariachi band, a lucky draw, and dance performances. Food and drink here starts at THB 150 net for the whole night. The entry fee is THB 200 net, and is inclusive of an ATK test and a welcome drink.
7 /8
Prefer to do something more low-key for Cinco de Mayo? La Mesa is hosting a movie night. Head to the Sukhumvit 68 venue, and dive into cheesy nachos while watching Nacho Libre to celebrate the occasion. Tickets are priced at THB 300, and include nachos, craft soda, and popcorn.
District is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with “Mexican music style” and a free tequila shot for anyone who joins the party. Located just under the National Stadium BTS station, prepare to dance the night away, with special prices on drinks from 5-6pm, and live music from 7.30-9.45pm.