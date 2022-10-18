Where to celebrate Diwali 2022 in and around Bangkok

The Indian Festival of Lights brings much joy to all, whether you are part of the Hindu community or not. This Diwali, celebrate in Bangkok with these special Diwali events (featuring plenty of magnificent food and drink).

Diwali symbolises the triumph of good over evil, or light over darkness. People are encouraged to decorate their houses with lights and lanterns, feast over sumptuous meals, and pray to Lord Lakshmi and other Hindu gods. It is a little bit like a South Asian Christmas, celebrated largely in India but also outside of India. To all the foodies and party animals in Thailand, here are a few Diwali events you can attend next week to engage in this festivities.

[Hero and featured image credit: Charcoal]

5 Diwali celebration events to join in Thailand

This Indian fun-dining restaurant never misses to partake in exciting celebrations. On the occasion of the most popular festival of India, Charcoal is commemorating the festival of lights with both a crafted non-vegetarian and vegetarian 3-course set dinner menu, filled with the restaurant’s signatures. On top of that, a lineup of mesmerising Bollywood performances, music, and a henna service will also be provided.

Diwali Festival Dinner is available in October 24-26, 2022 from 6pm to midnight. Prices start at THB1,290++ for the vegetarian menu and THB1,490++ for the non-vegetarian menu. For more information and reservations, contact 089 307 1111.

find out more

book here

A floating party indeed, the Bangkok Island boat is ready to drift off while housing a fantastic Diwali cruise party onboard. The 3.5-hour cruise will be entertained by two rising stars, DJ Kriszd who brings Bollywood, hip hop, and EDM remixes onto the floor, and King Waari as the MC. Completely catered by Saptha, all delicacies served on board are from the Southern Indian kitchen that is known for being 100% plant-based and 100% sumptuous.

The Diwali cruise takes place on Friday October 28, 2022 from 7pm onwards. Ticket prices start at THB400. For more information and reservations, contact 088 022 0666.

find out more

Shout out to all the party animals: here comes the largest Diwali party in Bangkok. Situated amid the centre of the nightlife district, Rembrandt Hotel & Suites is throwing a Diwali Party at the hotel’s Grand Ballroom. Indulge in the Mexican and Indian live stations and dance the night away to the live beats from DJ Dev and DJ Sagar.

The Diwali Party takes place on October 22, 2022 from 9pm until late. Entry fee is THB300, including 2 free drinks.

find out more

Creativebkk Gallery, an art gallery in Sukhumvit, invites you to witness the live painting of a Hindu god at the special date and time. Demian Factory will perform a live painting of the elephant-headed Lord Ganesha, a well-known symbol of the arts and fortunate beginnings. After that, follow upward to the secret rooftop party zone and enjoy music, drinks, and fine arts.

The opening party takes place on October 29, 2022 from 6pm until late.

find out more

For an out-of-town celebration, take a road trip to Hua Hin and feast by the sea at SO Sofitel Hua Hin’s White Oven and Beach Society. With the sea waves as your backdrop, diners can savour Chicken Tikka, Butter Chicken, Lamb Rogan Josh, Pani Puri, Samosas, and Paneer that will be accompanied by naan bread and basmati rice. A festive feast all the way.

The Diwali lunch and dinner will be available from October 22-24, 2022. For more information and reservations, contact 03 270 9555.

find out more