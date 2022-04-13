Chocolate eggs, Easter Sunday brunch, fun workshops – here’s where to celebrate Easter 2022 in Bangkok.

What comes after Songkran and before the recommence of work? Easter. Here’s a bit of cultural context on the Christian holiday. The dates for Easter vary each year but it always falls on a Sunday between 22 March and 25 April. This year, Easter falls on 17 April 2022, and numerous outlets around town are celebrating with special meals, fun brunches, and, of course, chocolate eggs. One last holiday feast before going back to work the following day? Yes, please. We’ve got Easter in hotels, Easter in cafés, Easter in bars – here’s where to celebrate Easter 2022 in Bangkok. Happy Holidays.

[Hero and featured image credit: The St. Regis Bangkok]

11 places to celebrate Easter 2022 in Bangkok

Apart from a spectacular Songkran staycation, The Peninsula Bangkok is also spoiling its guests with a delightful ‘Easter Brunch’ at the River Café & Terrace. Invite your family for the special feast inclusive of gourmet cheeses, cold cuts, fresh seafood, and chocolate-bombed desserts. Moreover, children are also welcome to join the Easter Egg hunt at The Lawn for a chance to win prizes to take back home.

Date(s): 17 April 2022, 12.00pm-3.00pm

Price: From THB 2,900

More information and reservations: Call 02 020 6969, email diningbk@peninsula.com, or visit the website

Capella Bangkok is arranging two riverside feasts at its two renowned venues: ‘Easter Sunday Brunch’ at Phra Nakhon and Easter lunch and dinner at the Michelin-starred Côte by Mauro Colagreco. Make time for a family get-together and enjoy delectable meals followed by a range of activities all Saturday and Sunday. Expect ‘Easter Eggs Hunt’, ‘Easter Chocolate Class’, and ‘Eggs Painting.’

Date(s): 17 April 2022, 12.00pm-3.00pm (Phra Nakhon), 17 April 2022, 12.00pm-2.00pm and 6.00pm-10.00pm (Côte by Mauro Colagreco)

Price: THB 4,500 (Phra Nakhon), THB 8,100 (Côte by Mauro Colagreco)

More information and reservations: Call 02 098 3878, email reservations.bangkok@capellahotels.com, or visit the website

Indulge in an infinite list of international delicacies at Trader Vic’s ‘Easter Family Sunday Brunch’. This exclusive Sunday Brunch by the pool offers a varied list of Tex-Mex, dim sum, Japanese teppanyaki, and other delicate sweet treats like Crêpes Suzette. With the feast ongoing, Easter activities are also arranged for little ones to enjoy, such as an Easter egg painting workshop, an egg hunt, and a magic show.

Date(s): 17 April 2022, 12.00pm-3.00pm

Price: From THB 2,400

More information and reservations: Call 02 476 0022, email riversidedining@anantara.com, or visit the website

The ‘Easter Sunday Jazzy Brunch’ is happening at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok’s two most beloved venues: Rossini’s and The Living Room. Guests will see an array of gastronomic highlights such as oysters Rockefeller, braised rabbit cacciatore, and honey roasted Virginia ham with berry sauce, to name a few. The sweet exclusive, Easter black rice pudding, is the can’t-miss of the day. Enjoy delicious food with live jazz music led by Athalie de Koning with little egg presents for young diners.

Date(s): 17 April 2022, 12.00pm-3.00pm

Price: THB 2,800++

More information and reservations: Call 02 649 8355, Line @sheratongrandebkk, or visit the website

The ‘Eggciting Easter Brunch’ at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park’s Goji Kitchen + Bar brings together all the seasonal joy of Easter, such as Easter ham, slow-cooked lamb leg, hot cross buns, and chocolate eggs, alongside other international delicacies such as fresh oysters, premium cold cuts and cheeses, salmon Wellington, foie gras, wagyu steak, and a lot more. Don’t forget to save some room for the handcrafted Easter brioche bread along with several other Thai desserts, too.

Date(s): 17 April 2022, 12.00pm-2.30pm

Price: THB 2,500++

More information and reservations: Call 02 059 5999 or visit the website

Every millennial’s favourite hotel, the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, is hosting a fun ‘Easter Brunch at Stock.Room.’ Decorated with vibrant colours, the restaurant presents several festive dishes from six live cooking stations, inclusive of fresh seafood and healthy salads as well as decadent Easter chocolate eggs.

Date(s): 17 April, 12.00pm-3.00pm

Price: THB 1,950++

More information and reservations: Call 02 056 999 or visit the website

Shangri-La has a bunch of feasts and activities lined up for Easter Sunday. Start with the ‘Eggcredible Easter Brunch’ at Next2 Cafe, a Sunday brunch full of scrumptious international buffet items, with fun activities such as egg hunting, egg painting, egg-and-spoon racing, and more. After filling the stomach, families can participate in the DIY Easter Egg Family Workshop for a fun quality time together too.

Date(s): 17 April 2022, 12.00pm-3.00pm

Price: THB 1,890

More information and reservations: Call 02 236 7777, email restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com, or visit the website

For inclusive traditional Easter dishes, head to VIU restaurant for an ‘Easter Sunday Brunch’. Presented on large platters are Honey Butter Ham, Roasted Leg of Lamb with Rosemary Sauce, Deviled Egg, Traditional Easter Pie, Bunny Cake, and Classic Carrot Cake. Other classic premium delicacies are available, too, such as: Alaskan king crab and wagyu beef with truffle sauce. Indulgent.

Date(s): 17 April 2022, 12.30pm-3.30pm

Price: THB 3,200++

More information and reservations: Call 02 207 7777, emailfb.bangkok@stregis.com, or visit the website

Easter brunch at Renaissance Bangkok’s international restaurant Flavors is full of hand-crafted Easter-inspired dishes. From seafood on ice and sushi and sashimi to local Thai classics with a spin, diners can expect a vast variety to enjoy. On this special occasion, succulent Cantonese dishes from Fei Ya are coming to join the feast, too. Expect roasted duck, BBQ pork, dim sum, pizzas, pasta, salmon soufflé, and more.

Date(s): 17 April 2022, 12.00pm-3.00pm

Price: THB 1,290++

More information and reservations: Call 02 125 5000, email rhi.bkkbr.fb.reservation@renaissancehotels.com, or visit the website

If non-hotel standalone spots are more your vibe, here’s one for you. Cosy French restaurant Cagette Canteen & Deli is hosting an Easter edition Sunday brunch. For food, think lamb roasts and lamb stew served with asparagus, and more Easter-themed dishes. For desserts, think French chocolate eggs.

Date(s): 17 April 2022, 11.30pm-3.00pm

Price: THB 1,490

More information and reservations: Visit the website

If you want to celebrate Easter 2022 the vegan way, head over to Carrots: The Vegan Bistro. The vibrant vegan spot is celebrating the upcoming holiday with an array of Easter specials: ‘No Egg Benedict,’ ‘Poached Pear Porridge,’ ‘Crazy Corn Fritter,’ ‘Maui Paradise Pancake,’ and ‘DIY Mimosa & Spritz.’

Date(s): 15-17 April 2022

Price: A la carte

More information and reservations: Call 092 910 1191 or visit the website

Want to spend your Easter in a bar? The Londoner Brew Pub is the place to be. Bangkok’s oldest microbrewery and gastropub is hosting an ‘Easter Sunday Egg-stravaganza!’ this Sunday, 17 April 2022. Expect their famous Sunday roast accompanied by several fun activities including: Easter egg painting, face painting, a magic show, and more.

Date(s): 17 April 2022, 1.00pm-4.00pm

Price: A la carte

More information and reservations: Call 02 022 8025 or visit the website