Songkran events in Bangkok to bookmark now
23 Mar 2023 04:38 PM

Songkran events in Bangkok to bookmark now

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

Are you ready to cool off from all this summer heat? Bookmark these Songkran events across Bangkok for the upcoming break.

There are generally two ways you can celebrate Songkran in Bangkok: you can walk down the streets of some of the water fighting hotspots—think Silom and Khaosan Road—or you can attend some of the more curated events happening in town. Many have DJs standing by, great deals on food and drinks, and like-minded people looking to have fun. Are you ready to get wet in the most PG sense possible?

[Hero and featured image credit: S2O Songkran Music Festival/Facebook]

Songkran events in Bangkok this April 2023

Image credit: S2O Songkran Music Festival/Facebook

S2O Songkran Music Festival

S2O is one of the biggest Songkran celebrations in Bangkok for years now. The festival is held almost every year, and they already announced a star-studded line up of entertainers flying in for 2023. Tiësto, Nicky Romero, and Bauuer are just a few of the names who’ll be making sure you’re on your feet the whole evening. Expect sound systems and a production out of this world.

The festival will be on 13-15 April. You can find more information at S2O Songkran Music Festival.

Image credit: W Bangkok/Facebook

Songkran Splash Away Pool Party

The pool at W Bangkok is called ‘Wet Deck’ so that already makes for good Instagram content. Meet and dance to the beats provided by local and international DJs as you’re grabbing yourself a drink or two. The theme is ‘Summer Stripes’ so show the crowd that the weather is hot, but you’re much, much hotter.

The party will be on 13-14 April. You can find more information at W Bangkok.

Image credit: Westin Grande Sukhumvit

Mad Stash x Westin Pool Party Songkran

Westin is well-known by locals for their monthly pool parties with Mad Stash, and this April they welcome their extra special Songkran edition. They’re promising a great lineup of DJs, incredible food, great drinks—sounds like a fun time. It’s seven whole hours of non-stop entertainment, after all, so reserve a table early.

The party will be on 15 April. You can find more information at Westin Grande Sukhumvit.

Image credit: twerkit_official/Instagram

Songkran Pool Party – Too Hot to Handle Edition

Both TW#RK IT and SWAY are known for their legendary parties, and now they’re joining forces to bring you the hottest pool party you’ve ever seen. They’re bringing an impressive lineup of DJs with lively sounds ranging from old school hip hop to Latin. Those who attend will be given a wristband that you can use to redeem one free drink at the after party at SWAY.

The party will be on April 15. You can find more information at TW#RK IT.

Image credit: Urban Yard/Facebook

SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2023: SIAMYSTIQUE

When they said unleash your party animals, they didn’t tell us it’d be the ones from Thai mythology. SIAM Songkran Music Festival this year is all about invoking your Thainess as you party till your legs tap out. Headliners include Afrojack, Hardwell, Head Hunter, and Yellow Claw—that’s already enough for us to grab tickets.

The festival will be on 12-15, 16 April. You can find more information at Urban Yard.

Image credit: Amari Watergate Bangkok/Facebook

GCircuit Songkran x Amari Watergate Bangkok

With a theme as grand as “The Big Bang,” you know they’re not kidding around. GCircuit is bringing in a lineup filled with both international and Asian DJs who will be making sure you have a great time. Highlights include Mor Avrahami, Alex Acosta, Sun J, and more.

The party will be on 13-16 April. You can find more information at Amari Watergate Bangkok.

Image credit: K-Village/Facebook

Songkran Splash 2023

Ready your guns—your water guns. This water fight is for the whole family. Your little ones will surely appreciate the giant inflatable sliders and maze, while you take a look at what their mini market has to offer. Kids wearing Thai costumes or Hawaiian shirts will also be entitled to a THB 100 voucher.

The water fight will be on 13-15 April. You can find more information at K-Village.

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
