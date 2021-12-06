Where to dine for Christmas 2021 in Bangkok

Here are ten hotels where you can celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas day in Bangkok this December 2021.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially with the myriad of festive culinary offerings. Here, we’ve put together a list of ten hotels that are offering festive meals for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Merry Christmas!

Capella Bangkok

Christmas Eve, 24 December 2021

Phra Nakhon: Want to celebrate Christmas with Thai food? Phra Nakhon is the place to be this Christmas Eve. The restaurant’s festive Thai set menu features fine local ingredients while paying homage to time-honoured traditions. It takes place from 6pm-11pm and is price from THB 7000 per person.

Côte: For a top-notch Christmas Eve dinner at a fine dining outlet, Côte is offering a nine-course Carte Blanche menu. Wine pairing is available, and the dinner is from 6pm-10pm, priced from THB 9500.

Christmas Day, 25 December 2021

Phra Nakhon: Phra Nakhon’s ‘Christmas Seafood Lunch’ will serve up traditional festive favourites including roasted turkey, honey-baked ham, and panettone, along with seafood platters including oysters, lobsters, king crab, and more. It runs from 12pm-3pm and is priced from THB 4500.

Côte: For their festive Carte Blanche lunch on Christmas, Côte enhances the festive spirit with gifts and complimentary sweet treats. Wine pairing is available, and runs from 12pm-2pm and is priced from THB 8100

More information and reservations: Call 02-098-3888, email info.bangkok@capellahotels.com, or visit the website.

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Christmas Eve, 24 December 2021

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin: Experience a modern Thai gastronomy journey with Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin’s festive eight-course dinner. Wine Pairing is available. The dinner runs from 6pm-12am and is priced from THB 4800++.

ALATi: The dinner buffet will feature a welcome seafood platter, a classic lobster bisque, salads, cold cuts, appetisers, charcuterie, and more. It runs from 7pm-10.30-pm and is priced from THB 4000++.

Christmas Day, 25 December 2021

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin: Celebrate Christmas at the hotel’s Michelin star Thai restaurant with their six-course lunch from 12pm-3pm. Wine pairing is available. The lunch is priced from THB 3000++

ALATi: The ‘Christmas Day Family Lunch’ consists of a welcome seafood platter, Mediterranean-style baked fish, honey-glazed ham, homemade pasta, and lots more. It runs from 12.30pm-4pm and is priced from THB 4000++.

More information and reservations: Call 02-162-9000, email dining.siambangkok@kempinski.com, or visit the website.

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Christmas Eve, 24 December 2021

The Brasserie: For a cosy Christmas Eve, head over to the hotel’s French bistro. Expect unlimited shellfish, fresh beef, seafood tartare, foie gras, and lots more. For desserts expect red wine macaron, figs and strawberry mousse, and milk chocolate with pears and ginger crumble. Running from 6pm-10.30pm, it is priced at THB 2700++.

Bull & Bear: The upscale steakhouse is doing a sunset dinner comprising of a four-course dinner. Highlight dishes include: King Fish Crudo with Jalapeño and Thai Basil Vinaigrette, Seared Wild Turbot with Braised Fennel, White Asparagus Champagne Cream and Caviar. The sunset dinner is from 5.30pm-7.30pm, and is priced at THB 4500++. There is also an after-dark dinner comprises of five courses, and running from 8pm onwards. It is priced at THB 5500++.

Christmas Day, 25 December 2021

The Brasserie: The Brasserie’s ‘Christmas Day Lunch’ is inspired by the hotel’s New York flagship tradition of Christmas lunches. The three-hour feast offers unlimited seafood on ice, roasted turkey, an Asian corner, and a lot more. It runs from 12pm-3pm and is priced at THB 3500++.

More information and reservations: Call 02-846-8888, email bkkwa.fb@waldorfastoria.com, Line @WaldorfAstoriaBKK, or visit the website.

Bangkok Marriot Marquis Queen’s Park

Christmas Eve, 24 December 2021

Goji Kitchen + Bar: The ‘International Christmas Eve feast’ is a bountiful buffet that will serve up roasted turkey, seafood, prime meats, and delicious desserts. Expect to see Santa there at dinner! It runs from 5.30pm-10pm and is priced at THB 2548++.

Christmas Day, 25 December 2021

Goji Kitchen + Bar: The ‘Bountiful Christmas Brunch’ will serve up several festive favourites and is an all-you-can-eat brunch. Santa will make it to brunch, too! It runs from 11.45am-3pm and is priced at THB 2718++.

More information and reservations: Call 02-059-5999, email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com, or visit the website.

The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Christmas Eve, 24 December 2021

Up & Above Restaurant and Bar: The Christmas Eve-themed dinner buffet will serve up traditional festive dishes, along with seafood. Guests have the choice to dine indoors or al fresco. It runs from 6pm-10pm and is priced from THB 4200++.

Yamazato: The hotel’s signature Japanese restaurant is doing a ‘Kurisumasu; Kaiseki lunch for Christmas Eve. It runs from 11.30am-2.30pm and is priced from THB 1800++. You can also relish the season of joy through a traditional Japenese Kaiseki experience with a wonderful ‘Kurisumasi’ Kaiseki dinner and seasonal Teppanyaki selections. It runs from 6pm-10.30pm and is priced from THB 4500++.

Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu: The carefully crafted six-course dinner experience is inclusive of chutoro served with oyster, hikiji and dashi; foie gras served with brioche, pear la Francaise and wild honey, and more. It runs from 6pm-10pm and is priced from THB 5900++.

Christmas Day, 25 December 2021

Up & Above Restaurant and Bar: Would love to be in Japan for Christmas? The restaurant and bar will offer delicious Yatai and Izakaya selections for a ‘Christmas Evening in Kyoto.’ It runs from 6pm-10pm and is priced from THB 2900++.

Yamazato: The ‘Kurisumasu’ Kaiseki lunch includes various delicacies such as the simmer scallop and shrimp, a dish served with tomato, avocado, star-shaped okra, and fermented bonito guts mixed with egg yolk. It runs from 11.30am-2.30pm and is priced from THB 1800++. Diners can also opt for the ‘Kurisumasu’ Kaiseki dinner experience or opt for the ‘Teppanyaki’ dinner experience at the Japanese restaurant, from 6pm-10.30pm. It is priced from THB 4500++.

Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu: Guests are invited for a six-course Christmas dinner to experience French cuisine with Japanese nuances. The culinary journey includes: foie gras and brioche with pear la Francaise and wild honey, Kristal caviar served with potato, celeriac and pommes soufflé, and more. It runs from 6pm-10pm and is priced from THB 5900++.

More information and reservations: Call 02-687-9000, email fb.concierge@okurabangkok.com, or visit the website.

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Christmas Eve, 24 December 2021

Ms.Jigger: For a meal in a fairytale-like setting, head over to Ms.Jigger. The hotel’s Italian restaurant is serving up a five-course set dinner menu with cocktail pairing from 5.30pm-11pm. It is priced at THB 4000.

Stock.Room: ‘The Butterfly Party’ is all about fun and festive vibes. From DJs to live musicians to face painting to balloon magic, an evening of fun is guaranteed from 6.30pm-10.30pm, priced from THB 2950.

Christmas Day, 25 December 2021

Stock.Room: ‘The Butterfly Party’ is all about fun and festive vibes. From DJs to live musicians to face painting to balloon magic, an afternoon of fun is guaranteed from 12pm-3pm, priced from THB 2600.

More information and reservations: Call 02-056-9999, email taste.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com, or visit the website.

The St.Regis Bangkok

Christmas Eve, 24 December 2021

Viu: Located on the 12th floor of the hotel, guests are invited to relish in the Christmas Eve dinner accompanied by captivating views of the city from 6pm-10pm, from THB 3600++.

Christmas Day, 25 December 2021

Viu: Highlights of the ‘Christmas Day Brunch’ include roasted turkey, seared foie gras, poached pear with ricotta cheese, a strawberry tower, and unlimited Boston lobster. The brunch runs from 12.30pm-3.30pm and is priced from THB 3600++. For dinner, highlights of the ‘Christmas Day Dinner Buffet’ include roasted turkey, spiced smoked salmon, Wagyu beef strip loin, a macaron tower, and Boston lobster. Dinner is from 6pm-10pm and is priced from THB 2600++.

More information and reservations: Call 02-207-7777, email fb.bangkok@stregis.com, or visit the website.

Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel

Christmas Eve, 24 December 2021

Skyline: For a seafood-centric meal, head over to Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel. Skyline’s ‘Christmas Eve Seafood Feast’ allows guests to indulge in a seafood banquet while basking in views of the river. It runs from 6pm-9.30pm and is priced from THB 2500++.

More information and reservations: Call 02-476-0022, email riversidedining@anantara.com, Line @Avani+Bangkok, or visit the website.

Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Christmas Eve, 24 December 2021

Voila!: Christmas classic dishes are cooked to perfection by Chef Nico and team at the dinner buffet. Expect roasted turkey, seafood specials, and decadent desserts from 6pm-10.30pm. The dinner is priced at THB 2190++.

Belga: If you’re looking to celebrate Christmas Eve Belgian style, Belga is doing a Belgian-themed festive dinner. Highlight dishes include Salmon Gravlax, Seared Scallops, White Halibut, and more. The meal is a la carte and runs from 5pm-11pm.

Christmas Day, 25 December 2021

Voila!: Delight in the Christmas Day brunch while listening to Christmas carols sung by a choir from 12pm-3pm. It is priced at THB 2190++.

Belga: Belga is offering a jolly Belgian Christmas with a festive menu, served with their signature Christmas ales from 5pm-1am.

More information and reservations: Call 02-126-9999, email h5213@sofitel.com, or visit the website.

The Sukhothai Bangkok

Christmas Eve, 24 December 2021

Colonnade: The Sukhothai Bangkok is serving up a’Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner’ at the Colonnade with a live band. It runs from 6.30pm-10.30pm and is priced at THB 3888++.

La Scala: At La Scala there are options of an a la carte meal or a set lunch, or a special a la carte and tasting menu for dinner.

Christmas Day, 25 December 2021

Colonnade: The Colonnade hosts a ‘Christmas Day Brunch’ with a live band from 12pm-3pm. It is priced at THB 3888++.

La Scala: At La Scala there are options of an a la carte meal or a set lunch, or a special a la carte and tasting menu for dinner.

For more information and reservations: Call 02-344-8888, email promotions@sukhothai.com, or visit the website.