Why ICONSIAM’s Bangkok Illumination 2021 is the best riverside countdown celebration

The festive season is a time of love, appreciation – and illumination.

As all know (and thrillingly look forward to), 2022 is on the horizon. So, for those who are still cruising the streets looking for the best place to celebrate this jolly season, ICONSIAM, without doubt, tops our list of go-to’s.

This year, the iconic riverside mall is transformed into a festive light extravaganza, welcoming city dwellers to celebrate its annual event of Bangkok Illumination 2021, starting today until 5 January 2022 at River Park.

Famed as a hub for luxury lifestyle and shopping, elegance and festivity go hand in hand here at ICONSIAM as evident in art and light installations for this year’s event. One of the most remarkable features of this year’s Bangkok Illumination is the 22-metre, Thai-art embellished Christmas trees inspired by the temple spire (prang) of Wat Arun, another one of Bangkok’s internationally-recognised riverside landmarks. A merge symbol of a Thai heritage site and international celebration.

Other highlights also include the two glowing, gigantic “Fantastic Planet” figures with a larger-than-life sense that will make you go ooh and ahh at first sight. As the name suggests, the 7-metre-tall figures designed by Australian artist, Amanda Parer, were inspired by the Czech/French sci-fi fiction film from 1973 called Fantastic Planet.

To keep your holiday spirits up and high, ICONSIAM also takes it a step further with another stunning art installation at Napalai Terrace on the 7th floor. There, take delight in the Infinity Forest, a light field featuring 50 interactive mirrored chambers created by the New York-based design studio, SOFTlab. Then cap off your night with The ICONIC Multimedia Water Features which is one of seven wonders of ICONSIAM you sure shouldn’t miss out on. Nestled at the waterfront River Park, the theatrical fountain is Southeast Asia’s tallest dancing fountain show with 400 metres in height. It’s a harmonious dance between water, light and music. The show is free for the public to see and happen daily at 6:30 pm on Mon-Thu and 6:30 pm and 8 pm on Fri-Sun and holidays.

As for countdown celebrations, ICONSIAM ensures everyone’s safety with strict infection-control precautions and by limiting the number of people attending their iconic firework countdown festivities. Guests can, however, take full pleasure in the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 at ICONSIAM’s participating hotel partners: The Peninsula Bangkok, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, The Shangri-La Bangkok, and Millennium Hilton Bangkok. Enjoy the front-row view of the mall’s firework spectacle in the comfort of your hotel’s room or restaurant – a great way to avoid a crowd crush during the special day.

For more information about the holiday festivities at ICONSIAM, call 1338 or contact via Line: @ICONSIAM.