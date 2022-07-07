Wonderfruit 2022: All you need to know about purchasing the limited tickets

Wonderfruit 2022 tickets are quite exclusive this year, as they will be sold in phases, and only for 72 hours per time. Here are all the details on how to buy tickets for Wonderfruit 2022. Good luck!

This year, Wonderfruit 2022 is defying the ticket-buying culture as we know it. This year, tickets are limited, tickets are sold in phases, and tickets are only sold for 72 hours per time. Let us elaborate: here’s the when, the where, and the how for buying tickets for Wonderfruit 2022.

Phase one tickets for Wonderfruit 2022 will be available for 72 hours at a time and this will happen twice. In place of their usual two-month-long phase one launch, the duration has been shortened to only three days. Implementing an unorthodox, unexpected component? How very Wonderfruit of them.

How to purchase tickets for Wonderfruit 2022

The first 72-hour sprint

The first 72-hour sprint will commence on 18 July 2022, 19:00 (Bangkok time), and will conclude on 21 July 2022, 19:00 (Bangkok time).

The price will go up every 24 hours. Tickets will start at THB 6,000 and will increase by THB 500 every 24 hours. The tickets will stop being sold once the price reaches THB 7,000 on 21 July 2022.

The second 72-hour sprint

The second 72-hour sprint will take place later in July 2022.

The price will go up every 24 hours. Tickets will start at THB 7,300 and will increase by THB 500 every 24 hours. Tickets will be sold for THB 15,000 at the door.

Past Wonderfruit ticket holders

For past Wonderfruit ticket holders, a private sale will be held. So, if you’ve registered your ticket in previous years, make sure to keep an eye on your inbox for the details.

Buying the tickets

Wonderfruit 2022 will post a live link on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter on 18 July 2022.

[Hero and featured image credit: Wonderfruit]