Wonderfruit returns to Pattaya this December 2022

The dates to mark: 15-18 December 2022. The location to mark: Siam Country Club, Pattaya. Wonderfruit is back.

Breaking news: Wonderfruit is officially making a return this December 2022. You heard it here first.

After three long years since its last pre-COVID-19 festival in 2019, the fête is heading home to The Fields at Siam Country Club, Pattaya on 15-18 December 2022. Other details including the lineup and the tickets will be announced soon, so make sure to check this space for updates.

A celebration of art, music, food, and ideas, Wonderfruit is a world of community and creativity, and acts as a platform to unite mindful living with unique experiences. The brand is built on six pillars: music; arts; family; farm-to-feasts; talks and workshops; wellness and adventures. It’s attended and admired by locals and internationals alike, and for good reason.

The city has missed the festival, and so have we. Wonderfruit, we’re ready for you. All the weird, the wild, and the wonderful.

[Hero and featured image credit: Wonderfruit]