Funny dating app conversation starters you should try

Embarking on dating apps can, sometimes, be a lonely endeavor, and this is especially true if you don’t know how to approach your dream partner. Your dating conversation runs dry, you stare at the screen for too long, and suddenly you realize that your date partner has lost interest. Isn’t it better if you know how to start a conversation on a dating app? These are some of the best ‘funny dating app conversation starters’ you should pull the next time you match someone.

Physical attraction and all is okay, but have you met someone who bamboozled you with their wit and sense of humour? ‘Funny and attractive’ is an absolutely deadly combo in today’s dating landscape that’s guaranteed to land you a pool of matches! While in real life you can gauge someone’s attention with flirty glances, navigating the virtual world requires you to bring your ‘witty A-Game’ to the table to melt the tension right away! Swiping your way through people across Tinder and Bumble is just the tip of the iceberg, the real challenge lies in starting the conversation on an interesting note. On dating apps, a message as generic as ‘Hey, how are you?’ is the kiss of death. Therefore, it won’t hurt to familiarise yourself with a couple of funny dating app conversation starters. Because humour is sexy!

With your online-dating fate hanging on the opening line, crafting the optimal opener is critical. Sadly, most of us aren’t innately funny and can’t work our way around with words. Whether your humour is impaired or not, we’ve listed some of the best ‘funny dating app conversation starters’ that’ll help you land the match of your dreams! Here’s how to start a conversation on a dating app.

Funny dating app conversation starters you have to try

Take cues from their profile

Moulding your joke to make it person-specific is a great way to stand out from the generic opening lines that seasoned dating app users have probably heard multiple times! Also, nobody wants a cliche, copy-pasted quote from the internet. Yes, curating your own lines takes up time, energy and effort, but at least it comes with higher chances of striking a connection. Right? Closely go through their profile and take hints from their bio as well as photos to come up with something witty. Here’s what you can try:

If they have a pet: “Oh wow… those eyes and that fur. How long have you two been together? Is he jealous of newcomers?”

“Who’s the person in your first photo? My grandmother was asking.”

“Handsome: check, cute dog: check, adventurous: check. Now all you need to be perfect is me”

“I think your pet likes mine, would you like to go on a double date?”

“I see you live across the street. But are you ready to lie about how we met?”

“So, you’re obsessed with Food Network. How about a cook-off?”

Spice things up by flirting your way in

Why not spruce things up in the first go? Sliding into their chat with a boldly appealing line is likely to make you look more attractive as there’s nothing better than a person who knows what they want. After all, many people on Tinder and even Bumble are simply looking to have some fun while it lasts. However, please don’t get borderline creepy with your advances! Going overboard as well as being crass with sexual language and references in the first message is a big no-no. You’ll definitely be alienated by your date before popping another message.

Try out these opening lines:

“Are you a country road? Because I’d like you to take me home.”

“Call me Leonardo Da Vince, ’cause I’ll make you Moan-alisa.”

“Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only 10, I see.”

“Hershey’s makes millions of kisses every day. All I’m asking is just one from you.”

“Let’s do some, “We shouldn’t be doing this,” things.”

“I’m vaxxed, waxed, and ready for a date. Where are we going?”

“My mom just asked me what “WAP” meant… any advice on how to navigate that conversation?”

“Big. Gigantic. Enormous. Huge… I never liked small talk.”

Have some fun with a good pun

Add a splash of silly elements to your oh-so-witty lines and see the magic! While some people loathe the mention or usage of puns, there’s no denying that they induce rib-ticking laughter or umm….maybe just a chuckle. Trust us, your match will be absolutely hooked! Look at some of our favourite picks:

” I don’t want to flood your inbox, but dam — you look good.”

“Are you familiar with the work of Claude Monet? Because you make quite the impression.”

“Do you play soccer? Because you look like a keeper.”

“I don’t like dried fruits, but I’d meet you for a date.”

Trying to think of a fruit or vegetable joke, but I can’t produce much under pressure.

“Are you Australian? Because you meet all of my koalafications.”

“Is your name Chapstick? Because you’re da-balm.”

“What do you call a row of trucks? A pickup line.”

“If you were a flower you’d be a damnnnnnn-delion.”

“Are you a compound of Barium and Beryllium? Because you’re a total BaBe.”

Hit them up with some insanely fun ‘would you rather’ questions

The best way to warrant a response? Ask them a ridiculously funny/weird ‘would you rather’ question. Get as imaginative as you want, as this game’s all about loosening up a little as well as cracking smiles as you go about discussing some bizarre scenarios. You can grab your pick from this list:

“Would you rather always have bad gas or always have a really dry mouth?”

“Would you rather always be a little bit damp or a little bit sticky?”

“Would you rather be able to control animals or be able to see into the future?”

“Would you rather be famous on the Internet or in real life?”

“Would you rather go one month with only a tank top on or go one month with only a thong on?”

“Would you rather date a girl who won’t stop talking or date a girl who won’t stop texting?”

“Would you rather give up social media or eat the same dinner for the rest of your life?”

Standard ice-breakers that always work

Sometimes a direct and simple pickup line is really all you need to break the ice. While we understand that the fear of being forgotten in a sea of other dead-end connections is real, you don’t always have to go on a limb to look witty. If you’re someone who doesn’t want to go too overboard but yet come across as charming, here are some options to try out:

“Should I start this conversation with a bad pickup line or by just saying hello?”

“If you wrote a memoir, what would the title be? Mine would be “Overthinking Opening Messages.”

“You know, I’ve been waiting for you to message me, but I guess I’ll take one for the team.”

“If I made you dinner, what’s a meal that’d make you fall in love with me?”

“So, do you have any good pickup lines?”

“I’d probably spend all nine lives on you if I were a cat.”

“I don’t want to keep you waiting any longer, so let’s chat!”

“Is this where we exchange cheesy pickup lines or should I save mine for later?”

These funny dating app conversation starters are sure to get the ball rolling for you!

