A geeky gift guide for the nerd in your life

This festive season, spoil the nerd in your life, whether that’s you or someone else. Here’s our geeky gift guide.

Let’s be real: it’s not that difficult to buy us nerds a gift. A mug is a mug, but a mug with a quote from Avengers will make us freak out. A simple white shirt? Sure, but with the Superman logo, we love it. We truly are simple creatures. So why this gift guide? Well, if you truly love the nerd in your life—and I hope you do—this will make their festive season extra special. So show them how much you love and care for them by considering giving them one of our suggestions in this handy little geeky gift guide.

From the PlayStation Portal to a Harry Potter exhibit, here’s our geeky gift guide.

PlayStation Portal

If the nerd in your life can’t seem to get off the console and hogs the TV all the time, this is the perfect game for them. The PlayStation Portal allows for remote play of all the games on your console and also has DualSense capabilities so it’s really just like playing on your actual PS5. It’s not a PSP because you need to stream stuff over your home wi-fi, but it’s something.

PlayStation 5

Okay, why is this on the list when it’s already three years old? It’s no mystery that gaming is an expensive hobby, and chances are your friend, loved one, or significant other may not have a PS5 in their possession yet because they’ve got other financial responsibilities. Well, it’s the best time to buy one as a gift because they’re discounted in the Sony store here in Thailand right now. Make your gamer boy/girl happy and get them the gift of the best console ever (I said what I said, Xbox).

Baldur’s Gate 3

Like I said, gaming is an expensive hobby, so if your nerdy loved one didn’t get Baldur’s Gate 3 at launch, it would make for a perfect Christmas gift. There’s a reason why it was named Game of the Year at the Game Awards and why people have been singing its praises, so there’s no doubt your gamer girl/boy will thank you for this. Fair warning though: you may not see them emerge from their room for weeks.

Available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox

TARDIS Bluetooth speaker

With the return of Doctor Who this year, there’s no better gift to commemorate the iconic British TV show’s return than a TARDIS Bluetooth speaker every Whovian will love. The six-inch figurine also comes with the signature TARDIS sounds of materialising, dematerialising, and even the toll of the cloister bell. You can get two versions of it: the classic TARDIS design or one with the “Bad Wolf” graffiti.

LEGO bouquet

Forget real flowers. These flowers will never fade, and you get to create them yourself. If your nerdy friend, loved one, or significant other is a LEGO head themselves, they might even actually want to construct the thing by themselves so you don’t have to do the hard work. See, us nerds are easy to please.

A trip to the Harry Potter exhibition in Macau

Yes, the “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” is in Japan but Harry Potter: The Exhibition is in Macau for a limited time. Your Potterhead loved one will forever be indebted to you for bringing them here so they can escape into the magical world for a little bit. Trust me, giving this as a gift is more effective than Amortentia (Potterheads know what I’m talking about).

