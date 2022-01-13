Got7’s BamBam announced as platform partner for Popcoin, RS Group’s latest cryptocurrency

The face of RS Group’s newly debuted cryptocurrency ‘Popcoin’ is none other than Got7’s BamBam.

RS Group Public Company Limited, widely known as RS Group, has always been at the forefront of the Thai entertainment industry and culture. For many decades, in addition to content production and e-commerce businesses, they’ve been providing a creative home to many of the most influential artists in the history of Thai music. But they just aren’t going to stop there. In the hope of broadening their entertainment commerce, RS Group has joined hands with 4th Apple to debut a new cryptocurrency called Popcoin. The fact they’ve seized Got7’s BamBam as a platform partner just got everyone buzzing. Here’s everything that you need to know.

[Hero and Feature Image Credit: @bambam1a]

Popcoin seems to be something for people who work in the content and entertainment industry to rejoice over. It’s basically a new tool in their arsenal of marketing strategies. Using blockchain technology to facilitate a smart marketing platform, Popcoin links all the commerce and media-entertainment businesses out there seamlessly to add all around business value. Its creators are hopeful that it’ll widen RS Group’s digital ecosystem to ensure sustainable growth. Additionally, Popcoin tokens are also expected to be listed on the Bitkub Exchange in early 2022.

Throughout the Popcoin Airdrop campaign’s launch since November, Popcoin has attracted more than 500,000 posters and expects to exceed a million soon. With Got7’s BamBam as Popcoin’s platform partner, we believe the global star’s large fanbase will make their target a piece of cake to achieve.

Want to become a popster and learn more about trading Popcoin? Visit their website or Facebook page for more information.