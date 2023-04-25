Highlights from Central Department Store X Lifestyle Asia Thailand

Surprise, surprise, and more surprise.

Last month, Central Department Store and Lifestyle Asia Thailand joined hands to host an incredible fashion party presenting Central Edition Summer Collections 2023. Held at Central Ladprao on the 1st floor, the event threw various jaw-droppers. So, if you weren’t there on March 23, 2023, here are the highlights from the event.

[Hero and Feature Image Credit: Ekapol Buapeng]

A-list attendees

The event gathered, most of Thailand’s hottest celebrities, actors and actresses in the front row namely Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, Oabnithi Wiwattanawarang, Wongravee Nateetorn, Nittha Jirayungyurn, Chonlathorn Kongyingyong, Thanachai Sakchaicharoenkul, Chayapat Kongsub, Kittichat Techahuasing, and the T-Pop group, Trinity.

Trinity and celebrities rocking it on the stage

Besides the models showing off this year’s summer fashion, Thai celebs also strutted down the stage. As fans screamed, over 50 key looks for this summer were presented. We saw Kinn-Thanachai, Gab-Kittichat, Tae-Chayapat, and even Trinity during the finale showing off their drip. The Trinity boys all had different looks. Jacky wore a baby pink flower-printed hoodie, while Porsche had on a cool denim set. Yet, Third gave off a posh vibe in his Vivienne Westwood vest over under his black dress shirt.

2023 summer fashion trends

With many world-class brands such as Marimekko, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, MAJE, Moschino, KENZO, and more, the Central Fashion Party show dropped many clues of what trends would appear this summer. The first is dopamine brights. With tops, pants, dresses, socks, shoes, and hats, it is no doubt that we will see bright colors in comfortable textures everywhere. Styling jackets and hoodies will also be a key secret to creating a unique style this season. The next trend is stripes that gives this summer a classic vibe. While graphic prints, neutrals, and power suits were seen quite often on the runway.

Concert from The Toys

The last highlight of the Central Fashion Party was from the artist Thanwa Boonsoongnern, also known as The Toys. The talented singer wore a print sweater from KENZO with perfectly matched pants as he performed many of his top songs. The hits included “Kiss by Kiss,” “blurblur,” “Sleep now,” “Fire boy,” “100%,” “Before rain,” and many more. Throughout the performance, guests and fans sang along during the one-hour mini-concert, bringing the most remarkable ending of this hottest party.