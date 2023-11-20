House of Suntory winter cocktail series: Two local mixologists on why Roku Gin elevates any drink

Ahhh gin. It’s a spirit many are known to love. Whether its taste, versatility, or variety, gin overall is fantastic and has a unique flavour profile that sets it apart from all other white spirits. Roku Gin, for example, is one of our favourites. And according to these two local mixologists, it is the perfect gin that can elevate any drink.

The House of Suntory has curated an exceptional portfolio, one of which is Roku Gin— a Japanese gin that stands out for its perfectly balanced complexities. The secret behind Roku’s unparalleled notes and qualities lies in the company’s meticulous attention to detail.

From the selection and cultivation of the botanicals to the distillation process, Roku uses a total of 14 botanicals. Six are Japanese: Sakura flower, Sakura leaf, Yuzu peel, Sencha tea (green tea), Gyokuro tea (refined green tea), and Sanshō pepper, and the rest are traditional botanicals. Each of the six Japanese botanicals is carefully chosen and cultivated over four seasons to ensure the best flavour extraction. The result is a smooth, delightful, and harmonious gin that genuinely captures the essence of Japanese craftsmanship.

Many consumers enjoy Roku Gin, but it is also highly appreciated by bartenders and mixologists. And according to these two BKK mixologists, its citrusy note makes it an excellent cocktail base. They are Marco Dognini from The Bar at The House on Sathorn and Francesco Moretti from Inside Bar Bangkok.

Having been in the bar industry for almost ten years, Marco Dognini has travelled to many places worldwide, showcasing his mixology skills. From Milan, where he was born and raised, to bartending in London, Australia, Mauritius, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai, Marco is now in Thailand. Based at The Bar, The House on Sathorn, this highly acclaimed bartender has a passion for exploring the world. Inspired by his destinations, Marco likes to source fresh, local ingredients and use his experience to craft unique beverages. “My approach is very simple. 2 or 3 ingredients in each cocktail and maximise the flavours of the ingredients. Make the cocktails so that the people can understand the tastes, and keep everything simple. Simplicity is the key.”

Francesso Moretti is known for leading Bangkok’s pioneering cocktail spots like J. Boroski, Vogue Lounge, and Revolucion Cocktail Bar. However, the 38-year-old actually started this line of work in Monte Carlo, Monaco, following in his sister’s footsteps. After being in this industry for 21 years, Francesco is now the co-owner of this city’s latest booze sensation, Inside Bar Bangkok. “When it comes to cocktail making, my creativity comes from me expressing myself. I also like to draw inspiration from various cultural influences, historical references, and contemporary trends. The result is a diverse range of flavours and styles. However, the artistry lies in balancing flavours, textures, aromas, and visual appeal.”

Describe your winter cocktail in 3 words.

Francesco: I would say smoke, warm, and sweet. These three words are part of my nostalgia since I was born in Italy. Perfumes, lit fireplaces, vanilla cakes, my mother’s rosy scent— a whole set of memories, family parties, and that winter atmosphere I miss so much.

Marco: I would say ‘simplicity’ first because, as I said, I like to use two to three ingredients. This is so people can understand and imagine the taste of the cocktails. Another word is ‘easy’ with a low alcohol percentage so that everyone can have it. Last is ‘minimalistic,’ so simple garnish, plain glassware, and a big ice cube, but rich flavours.

We saw you collaborated with House of Suntory to curate a series of winter cocktails. Where did you get the inspiration for the Roku Gin-based creation?

Marco: For Fuyu Gilmet, Italian Christmas inspired this cocktail. During Italy and most of Europe’s winter season, we usually drink mulled wine. It’s hot wine infused with spices like cinnamon, clove, and anise. This cocktail helps our bodies fight chilly, low temperatures.

Francesco: The idea for White Walker contributes to this season’s magic. It also represents snow, some memories that are difficult to forget today.

Why do you like working with Roku?

Marco: Working with Roku gin, it’s too easy. This gin is amazing. It has this citrusy note that helps a lot when mixing any cocktail. Also, using Roku helps elevate the quality of every gin cocktail. The gimlet, for example, only has 3 ingredients. It’s all about simplicity and balance. Roku was just the perfect choice to elevate my winter-inspired gimlet.

Francesco: Well, if we look at the White Walker recipe, we are on a fragrant and sweet note. Roku is the perfect gin to assemble this flavour. It’s honestly one of my favourite gins, and after being lucky enough to visit their distillery in Japan, I was fascinated. Each ingredient plays a role in capturing the essence of the changing seasons and the beauty of Japanese nature.

For those interested in trying the House of Suntory winter cocktail series, this promotion is available throughout November and December at six locations: The House on Sathorn, Inside Bar Bangkok, The Loft, Vesper, Opium Bar, and Lennon’s.