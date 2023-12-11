Although highballs may seem quite basic, perfecting this classic izakaya cocktail takes skills. So, we talked to one of our favourite bartenders, Marco Dongi, as we heard he created a winter-inspired version— the Ame Highball.

If you’ve never tried a highball, you have to. Yes, this cocktail mainly contains whisky, soda water, and a large chunk of ice, but perfecting it is an art form. Although it all comes down to the ingredients and portions, the liquor you choose is also essential. And the House of Suntory has just the perfect blends that add that extra touch of elegance because, after all, when it comes to crafting whisky, the Japanese are unparalleled.

In 1923, The House of Suntory began constructing Japan’s first malt whisky distillery, the Yamazaki Distillery, located on the outskirts of Kyoto. However, it wasn’t until 1937 that the company introduced its first Suntory Kakubin Whisky. Since then, this “squared bottle” liquor has become a fan favourite for the Japanese and numerous whisky lovers worldwide. The “Kakubin” is also a staple of many izakayas, commonly used in highballs and drank on a night out or anytime during the day.

Why do people love it so much? Well, besides being Japan’s best-selling whisky, the Kakubin is the pinnacle of flavour. There’s this unique aroma between floral and fruity notes, as well as spices, vanilla, and caramel. Yet, there’s even nuances of lemon, butter cookie, and other various elements in this one bottle— perfect for a cocktail base. And since it is the festive season, many mixologists have made their own winter-inspired cocktails. One is the renowned Marco Dongi from The Bar at The House on Sathorn.

House of Suntory winter cocktail series: Marco Dongi from The House on Sathorn on the perfect winter highball

You’ve made a highball in this House of Suntory winter cocktail series. Please tell us where you got the inspiration.

This drink takes inspiration from my Italian childhood. Basil and rosemary are the most common herbs used in Italian cuisine, as well as during the Christmas and winter periods. That’s why basil and rosemary cordial were chosen for the Ame Highball.

What’s your guide to making the perfect winter-inspired highball?

I think that to create the perfect winter-inspired drink is to immerse yourself in the past and memories. It’s to be transported by the beautiful moments spent with family to the aromas and flavours of the food that kept you company all winter.

However, when it comes to mastering the perfect highball, it’s all about the correst dosage of ingredients, ice, and temperature.

What do you like about Suntory Kakubin Whisky?

When I first encountered Kakubin, I instantly thought, “Let’s have a highball” (laughs). The Kakubin is honestly the perfect whisky for highball cocktails. It is easy to mix with any ingredient because it does not overpower the other elements. This blend simply accompanies them.

For those interested in trying the House of Suntory winter cocktail series, this promotion is available throughout November and December at six locations: The House on Sathorn, Inside Bar Bangkok, The Loft, Vesper, Opium Bar, and Lennon’s.