House of Suntory winter cocktail series: ‘Tis the season of eggnog and mulled wine with Tom Hearn of Vesper

Whether you’re naughty or nice, let’s raise a glass to the end of the year with some festive drinks at Vesper.

Although it’s not that cold outside in Bangkok, December is always the perfect month to crack out some eggnog and mulled wine. It could be the weather, vibes, or spices, but grabbing a boozy drink during the festive season is always a great idea. Yes, you could make it yourself, but sometimes heading to a renowned bar is better.

There’s nothing more delightful than relishing some warm mug of festive flavours perfectly blended. And Vesper in Sala Daeng is the place for that. Not only did they rank No.12 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2023, but for this holiday season, Vesper has also curated a special winter cocktail menu with House of Suntory that is absolutely to die for. As this European-inspired bar is serious about cocktails, LSA is here with Vesper’s bar manager, Tom Hearn. But before we dive into these festive drinks, let’s take a moment to get to know Tom and his perspective on the art of mixology a bit more.

[Hero Image Courtesy of Vesper BKK / Feature Image Courtesy of House of Suntory]

From Southern UK to Asia, Tom has been in the bar industry for about ten years. His first job was at a London pub, where he was “pouring pints and conversing with customers.” However, 5 years later, Tom entered the cocktail scene, where he got to work closely with some of this industry’s greatest legends, such as Declan McGurk and Maxim Schulte, before his debut in Thailand.

Now based at Vesper as the bar manager, Tom has been mixing numerous outstanding cocktails. “I always start with flavours. When I find a unique and interesting flavour, I try to find a way to harness it within a drink. This is the hardest part of cocktail making. Then, I try to create unique flavour pairings while keeping the drink as simple as possible.” Despite Tom keeping his cocktails as simple as possible, his creations are indeed complex. From the visuals to the taste, it is no wonder why Vesper has remained in Asia’s 50 Best.

House of Suntory winter cocktail series: ‘Tis the season of eggnog and mulled wine with Tom Hearn of Vesper

Tell us about your collaboration with House of Suntory

I love Suntory products, so I am always keen when approached for a collaboration like this. I wanted to make each drink for this winter cocktail series using one winter ingredient from Thailand and Japan. I enjoy restrictions when developing new drinks because the focus allows for more unique and exciting creations.

Describe your winter cocktail in 3 words.

Nostalgic, festive, and fun. These drinks are all nostalgic as they are drinks I kind of grew up with. Christmas is a huge thing in the UK, and these flavours bring back great memories for me.

What was the inspiration behind your Egg Nog cocktail?

The Egg Nog is pretty much a standard egg nog recipe, but with the addition of strawberry and sansho pepper. The strawberry is from Thailand, and the sansho pepper is from Japan. To me, strawberry and peppercorn is a timeless, no-brainer flavour combination that works in almost anything.

You also have another cocktail, the Mulled Wine Highball. Where did you get the idea of combining these two drinks?

For the Mulled Wine Highball, I knew I wanted to make a mulled wine drink as it is so nostalgic for me. But a hot drink doesn’t really suit the weather here in Bangkok— even in winter! So, the easy solution was to keep the same flavour profile but make it a little more light and refreshing.

What is the most challenging aspect of designing a special cocktail menu like this one?

The hardest part about a menu like this is when you have a really great idea, but it doesn’t quite taste how you wanted it to. So you adjust it a few times, and it isn’t working. That’s when you have to deal with the fact that you have to abandon the idea and try something new. This can be a little heartbreaking, but it is part of the process.

For those interested in trying the House of Suntory winter cocktail series, this promotion is available until 31 December at six locations: The House on Sathorn, Inside Bar Bangkok, The Loft, Vesper, Opium Bar, and Lennon’s.