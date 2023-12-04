Although the Western Christmas cake consists of various spices like nutmeg and cinnamon, the Japanese tend to go towards a different route. After indulging in their fried chicken, their usual sweet treat is a ‘kurisumasu keki,’ also known as a Japanese Christmas cake or a strawberry shortcake. Imagine soft, spongy layers filled with luscious whipped cream and juicy, plump strawberries. Doesn’t that sound heavenly? But wait. Besides going to the bakery, you can also head to Lennon’s to try their boozy cocktail version using Suntory Kakubin Whisky.

Since 1923, House of Suntory has been pioneering Japanese whisky, and one of its most beloved spirits is the Kakubin. Released in 1937, the Kakubin isn’t just the foundation of the brand’s whisky itself but also Japanese whisky. With its signature blends of whiskies from Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Chita distilleries, Kakubin has unique Japanese flavours and aromas. It’s slightly fruity with a lemon, green apple, and hazelnut scent, but on the palette, it has a hint of honeycomb and a pleasant dry finish.

[All images courtesy of House of Suntory]

So, how does incorporating Suntory Kakubin Whisky into a Japanese strawberry shortcake-inspired drink work? Let’s find out as we are here today with the brains of it all, Filippo Sanchi, one of Bangkok’s most talented mixologists from Lennon’s.

House of Suntory winter cocktail series: Filippo Sanchi on creating Kurisumasu Cake with Suntory Kakubin Whisky

Tell us about your background.

My mother used to own a bar for 20 years, and my father still owns his restaurant today after 43 years. So, I would say I was born into this industry. I started working in my family business when I was 20. But when I was 25, I left to go to Australia, where I spent eight fantastic years between Sydney, Perth and Melbourne. After that, I spent three years in China: Guangzhou and Shanghai.

I went to Tokyo for a couple of months between Australia and China to refine my skills and expand my knowledge. I got to work behind one of the most incredible bars in Ginza, Japan. Now, I’m in the land of smiles for eight months, and I love it. It’s my favourite city in the world right now.

What is your creative approach to cocktail making?

I take inspiration from everything around me. It can be food, art gallery, music, perfumes, or memories. Everything can inspire you. I write it on my notes as soon as I have an idea, a pairing or anything else. A cocktail is like a song. Sometimes, you write it down, and sometimes it naturally comes out. Other times, you need to go back on it a few months later. Then, you’ll find the missing component.

Tell us about your collaboration with House of Suntory to curate a series of winter cocktails. What was your inspiration for the Suntory Kakubin Whisky-based creation?

I am from Italy, and winter, for me, means Christmas. I decided to represent three different Christmas flavour profiles for the House of Suntory winter cocktail series. And the Kurisumasu Cake was for festive Japan. I tried to replicate three characteristics of this fantastic cake: silky, delicious, and guilty.

Describe the Kurisumasu Cake in 3 words.

Silky because it is soft like a meringue. When you emulsify egg white correctly, the final result is sensational. I also used Calpis for some help since it gives this extra silkiness due to the lactoprotein inside. The sweet miso also provides some umami with Japanese taste and consistency.

Delicacious because of the strawberries. It’s the perfect bridge between sweet, sour and delicate.

Guilty because you’ll want the second when you finish the first one, but it’s fine because you deserve it. And it’s the festive season (haha).

What do you like about Suntory Kakubin Whisky?

I love its versatility. It’s perfect for cocktails and, of course, when we talk about highballs. It’s all thanks to Kakubin’s distinctive citrus notes.

What’s the most challenging part about creating a special cocktail menu like this one?

The world around us is very fast. Our attention span, as well as our guests, is much shorter than before. People want to make decisions as fast as possible, like when ordering a cocktail. But at the same time, they’re also looking for something special, on-trend, and appealing. Having all these components in a menu is the most challenging part. It requires much work and thinking.

For those interested in trying the House of Suntory winter cocktail series, this promotion is available throughout November and December at six locations: The House on Sathorn, Inside Bar Bangkok, The Loft, Vesper, Opium Bar, and Lennon’s.