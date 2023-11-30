The world is full of successful CEOs, innovative entrepreneurs, and risk-taking business owners. Still, every person follows their own path to the top. Welcome to ‘How to Succeed’, our interview column in which we pick the brains of industry leaders to find out how they got to where they are today.

It is hard to deny that physical appearance plays a vital role in first impressions. In our world of stereotypes and beauty standards, an individual’s looks can determine success and acceptance within both society and themselves. While this may sound harsh, it is a fact. As a result, the medicine aesthetic market has grown exponentially in recent years. With more and more people turning to cosmetic procedures to enhance their physical beauty, medical self-alteration techniques have become increasingly popular and somewhat normalised. Clinics are now popping up left and right, and medical companies are becoming more innovative than ever with their products.

One establishment known for its safety, innovation, and results is Edencolors Thailand. Edencolors is a B2B commerce recognised for importing and distributing high-quality beauty and aesthetic

medical device products. And despite the company being relatively new, they have made a name for themselves in Thailand’s medical and beauty market. How did their success happen? Let’s find out as we had a little talk with the brains behind it all, Tanie-Chutima Atsaniradakorn, founder of Edencolors Thailand.

How to succeed: Tanie-Chutima Atsaniradakorn, founder of Edencolors Thailand

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I’ve worked in the medical industry before as a sales for medical equipment. I actually got this job when a senior from my university invited me. I didn’t have medical skills then, but I was good at presenting and pitching products. It’s my passion. Then, I started working for an American company, which helped me develop my skills and knowledge about human biology even more. American businesses train their staff really well. However, I felt like I was plateauing. Even though I got many sales, I received the same incentives. I knew I deserved more.

One day, I thought, what if I started my own company? What would happen if I worked in something I had a passion and skills for? It wouldn’t feel like work because I’m enjoying it. I love beauty and beauty aesthetics, so I decided to go for their route.

Tell us about Edencolors Thailand.

Edencolors is actually a business in Portugal. It’s my dad’s friend. It’s about using enzymes in the textile industry to create colours. I tried to bring it to Thailand, but that wasn’t my niche, so I decided to switch to beauty.

With my business, I like to think of win-win like business to business (B2B). My clients are doctors, clinics and hospitals. When our customers buy from us, we only provide new innovations and quality products. That’s a win for them as their patients receive excellent results. This outcome comes back to my business as our customers and their customers are happy.

Our strong point is I like to think of things the market doesn’t have. When thinking about what is popular, most think about trends. But, I see it like playing a game— what will be hot next year. I don’t know if I’ll win or lose, but at least I get to try. I’ve failed many times, but when I’m lucky, I get to bring new products before others.

What were some challenges that you’ve faced?

I wanted to import Botox as the sole distributor because only some in Thailand are. This was one of my biggest challenges. I had to brand the company, ensure quality, and market well. That may sound easy, but I’ve failed many times. But if I could go back and fail again, I would. One thing we don’t get at school is experience. I see failure as something I could learn from, and that led Edencolors to where it is today. It took me 8 years to seal the deal with this Korean botox company to make me their sole distributor. It was a tough and long journey, but it happened.

We heard one of your products helps stimulate collagen. How did you get that in the market, and how does it work?

We recently released a product last month which took me 3 years to deal with the company. Before they accepted me, I did lots of pitching. We also need a lot of power to promote it to Thai doctors so they can understand and explain it to their patients.

But how this product works is you inject it into the skin, and it’s a collagen stimulator. It’s a fully solubilised liquid form of PCL, and PCL helps improve the skin. Compared to other products, this collagen stimulator doesn’t make any vascular occlusion if it accidentally gets into a small vein. That’s because this product is PCL fully liquid (polycaprolactone). It’s a trademark of CESAP technology to make PCL that holds onto water and no microparticles to make any Granuloma. It’s also a new innovation that’s deeply hydrating and doesn’t change your facial structure. It just makes you look youthful and firmer.

Cosmetic procedures and treatments are becoming more accepted and normalised. Do you think it’s hindering the youth’s self-esteem due to unrealistic beauty standards?

It’s all about how you feel about yourself and whether you feel enough. How you view yourself, others, and doctors is never the same. To want to look like a particular celebrity or yourself, all comes back to feeling enough. After that, it’s all about balance. For instance, if one were to inject Botox or fillers, don’t overdo it. I also believe that sometimes young people shouldn’t use these products or treatments. If you’re under 25, skincare is best. However, if they do, a little bit is fine. It’s better to advance to other things when you’re older.

Besides working, what other activities do you like to do?

I’m addicted to Pilates and body weight workout, but the first three months were torture. However, I told myself I had to keep going since I already started. Now, it’s in my everyday routine. It also gave me a waist. I like horse riding too. Not only is it exercise, but you learn many things, like how to be patient and a leader.

Do you believe in work-life balance?

Many people think work-life balance doesn’t work, but I do because I’ve achieved it. When I work, I’m all in. But during downtime, especially on weekends, I never touch work. Unless it’s an urgent client or meeting. I don’t even bother my staff. I also put a lot of importance on sleep. I’ll always make sure to have 8 hours every night.

What do you think of the term ‘success’?

People think that being an entrepreneur means success. But it’s also about being happy. When you’re happy in life, that’s also success. When I was younger, I never thought I’d be an entrepreneur. But I always knew that becoming a business owner isn’t hard if there is passion. What’s hard is maintaining the business. You have to know what you’re good at and use that to your advantage. It’ll make achieving your goals easier.

We all have our bad days. What inspires you to keep going even at your worst?

I remember when I didn’t know what to do. So I asked myself, what is my happiness? I realised it was an entrepreneur and having a stable job, but I also wanted my free time. I meditated at first, but it didn’t work out, so I started praying. Praying allowed me to reflect. For example, when I have a problem, I ask myself, “Did it happen because of me or other people?” If it’s me, I will find a way to solve it. However, if it’s others, I know it’s external and outside my reach. I cannot fix others, so I will see how to protect myself from this issue. I love myself so much that I’m unwilling to bring negativity into my life.

I also try to understand others. For instance, if someone does me wrong, they may have their own issues and deflect them onto me. Finding hobbies is always great to de-stress as well.

Lastly, what advice do you have for the younger generation who wish to be an entrepreneur like yourself?

Practice, practice, practice, and if you encounter any problems, try to fix it. It’s also about doing what you love and are good at because everything will flow easier.

For more information about Edencolors Thailand, please visit the website here.