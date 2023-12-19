5 reasons why we’re heading to ICONSIAM’s Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024

You really shouldn’t miss the ultimate New Year’s spectacle at ICONSIAM’s Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024.

This year, ICONSIAM has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and other sectors to bring forth a global countdown phenomenon— the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024. Yes, although last year’s spectacle was breathtaking, this year’s event promises to surpass all previous editions, especially coinciding with this luxurious destination’s 5th anniversary. With a total investment of 300 million baht, get ready for your jaws to be dropped, as ICONSIAM’s River Park area will be turned into a grandiose celebration venue.

The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 strives to prove that ICONSIAM and Thailand are world-class destinations. Therefore, ICONSIAM and many of its private and public partners have joined hands to create a one-of-a-kind celebration that will leave everyone speechless. Don’t believe us? Here are 5 reasons why you should.

[All images courtesy of ICONSIAM]

5 reasons why we’re heading to ICONSIAM for their spectacular Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024

Phenomenal display of the longest and most spectacular fireworks in Thailand

We love it when an industry likes to think of Mother Earth but also gives us a lasting impression. And ICONSIAM has checked that criterion with their eco-friendly fireworks display. But this time, it’s bigger than ever. Get ready to celebrate the new highest, largest, and longest fireworks. With 50,000 rockets spanning 1,400 metres reflecting along the magnificent Chao Praya River, this will be Thailand’s grandest firework display. And it honestly doesn’t get any better than that.

The display is a collaboration between the Thai team and Okujyo Yoshimasa, the world-renowned pyrotechnic director, a.k .a. Japan’s 2023 firework design winner. This show is expected to last 9 minutes, which is the longest in the nation.

Witness an awe-inspiring drone show featuring over 2,000 drones

Aside from world-class fireworks, there will be a mesmerising 3D drone celebration. Just before the crucial seconds that mark the transition into the new era, over 2,000 drones will illuminate the sky with the grandest display ever in Thailand.

The ultimate entertainment spectacle featuring top-tier artists for three days and three nights

Musical performances are always a great idea, and ICONSIAM’s Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 will surely be a fun-filled event. From 29 to 31 December 2023, there will be a significant gathering of global and top-tier Thai artists. These artists include BameeKT, PERSES, Jeff Satur, Proxie, QRRA, 4EVE, ATLAS, Three Man Down, Zee-Pruk, Panich, NuNew-Chawarin Perdpiriyawong, PP-Krit, Billkin-Putthipong, and DJ HANKY.

However, there’s another special surprise. ICONSIAM has gathered three GOT7 members on the countdown stage. BamBam-Kunpimook Bhuwakul, Yugyeom and Mark Tuan, will be performing at the event for the first-time ever. On top of that, one of Korea’s gorgeous girls, DJ IVY, will be turning up the tunes as well. (Not to mention, this entire countdown is free of charge).

A new dimension of 360-degree centre stage

Introducing the first-ever 360-degree centre stage at the magnificent riverside venue of Chao Phraya River, where every performer will be visible from all angles and spots. This guarantees an immersive and unforgettable experience for all attendees, with music and visuals reaching every corner of the venue, creating the ultimate concert experience.

The best vantage only at ICONSIAM

Although Bangkok has many places to countdown, ICONSIAM is the best destination. Situated on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, this means the most breathtaking views. And besides the spectacular scenery, there will also be the grandest fireworks, drone shows, and entertainment extravaganzas as ICONSIAM aims to become the Global Countdown Destination. So why settle for anything less? Head to ICONSIAM and make this New Year’s Eve unforgettable!

The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 at ICONSIAM will occur from 29 December to 31 December at River Park, ICONSIAM. This event is free of charge. For more information, please visit ICONSIAM’s website here.