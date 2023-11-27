ICONSIAM celebrates its 5th anniversary with Bangkok Illumination 2023

Bangkok Illumination 2023 returns once again to ICONSIAM.

Nestled on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, ICONSIAM has gained worldwide recognition as a significant landmark and an indispensable destination for tourists worldwide. Today, the luxurious shopping mall celebrates its 5th anniversary with “ICONSIAM UNRIVALED WORLD OF BANGKOK ILLUMINATION 2023.” From now until January 5, 2024, visitors can head to River Park on the G floor of ICONSIAM to capture memorable moments. As it is the holiday season, this year’s event features a 20-metre-tall Christmas tree. Decorated with Thai patterns and seasonal motifs, this tree is not only eye-catching but solar-powered, too.

[All images courtesy of ICONSIAM]

The “ICONSIAM UNRIVALED WORLD OF BANGKOK ILLUMINATION 2023” event is also a part of the Vijit Chao Phraya 2023 initiative. Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and other public and private partners, this initiative recognises the importance of cultural diversity. It aims to produce breathtaking light exhibitions along the Chao Praya River in Bangkok’s most iconic landmarks, such as Wat Arun.

Besides this event, don’t miss out on ICONSIAM’s “ICONIC Multimedia Water Features.” This show features a world of colours combined with sounds, effects and a whole lot of water. It is also Southeast Asia’s longest waterworks show, open daily for viewing at 06:30 PM, 08:00 PM. and 09:00 PM.

For more information about the holiday festivities at ICONSIAM, please visit their website here, call 1338 or contact via Line: @ICONSIAM.