An inside look at the Ivy League: A Bangkok student’s experience at Brown

The Ivy League consists of eight of the United States’ most famous and selective private universities, but what really happens in these institutions? Here’s an inside look at the Ivy League experience by a Brown University student from Bangkok.

The Ivy League consists of 8 schools: Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania, Brown, Dartmouth, and Cornell. This year, Harvard accepted only 3.4% of its 56,937 applicants for the class of 2027 and all of the other Ivies’ acceptance rates differed by only a few percentage points (Cornell has the highest acceptance rate of the Ivies this year at around 8%), according to Crimson Education.

Luckily, I’ve managed to fight my way through the blood bath that is the admission process to stand here on the dubiously greener pastures of an Ivy education, and have been admitted to Brown. A fun note: the image up above is actually a picture of Brown University from the late 1700s.

Whilst to many, the Ivy League conjures up images of red brick institutions, cutthroat competition, extremely privileged students, wizened professors, and sweaty school mascots frolicking on American football fields, I’m here to give you a little bit of an insider’s perspective. Read on for what really goes on behind those hallowed, rusted gates.

Admissions process

First, let’s talk about the admissions process: as much a game of luck and chance as it is one of academic skill and extracurricular excellence. Here are the components:

The personalised essays for each of the schools you’re applying to

The common application you send to all schools

The standardised test scores (luckily, a lot of universities have made themselves test optional, so you may no longer have to grind for that pre-COVID 1500 out of the perfect 1600 score)

AP scores and any other proficiency scores in different subjects are also accepted

Interviews (not required for some schools)

If you are an international student: you may have to take some language proficiency tests in addition to the SATs.

If you get all of these nearly perfect, congratulations, you have a chance at whatever decades-old university your heart desires. The problem is, as various college admissions officers have told me, you want to be as passionate with your own skills and interests, as interested in extracurriculars, as you are with that 4.0 GPA. You have eighteen years to prepare, after all.

The students and community

Once you finally manage to settle yourself into a stuffy auditorium for orientation, prepare to be surrounded by valedictorians, Olympic student athletes, and kids who literally worked to cure cancer in high school.

Whatever their interest is, these students go all in. A student shows up to my philosophy class and casually remarks on how he’s been studying Immanuel Kant’s Critique of Pure Reason for four years. I walk past a group of students in the grassy quad at midnight with telescopes for their astronomy class, and on a sunny Tuesday morning, a class studying Greek almost hits me with a projectile from their homemade two-meter-tall ballista.

For international students: Many of the universities have some sort of international student program to help you settle in, whether during orientation or throughout the course of the school year. Wherever you are from, you’ll be able to find some other people who come from a similar background or country. And at the end of the day, most of your friends won’t be from your same country, in fact, they’ll differ in backgrounds and outlook and you’ll learn to love the difference in opinions.

Living on campus

The Ivy League plays as hard as much as they work hard. Expect to see people spending all-nighters in the library, for athletic practices to start at 5 or 6am and for some to end at midnight, and for people to show up with a Monster Energy Drink and last night’s makeup at your 9am lecture. Even the so-called “jocks” in the Ivy League study like their lives depend on it, a contrast flashes between their slouched form over lines of code on a battered Windows laptop and their smiling, perspiring grins under strobing Saturday night lights.

You can rush for Greek societies, or just risk the housing lottery for your dorm. The food isn’t bad and if you really do desire, lots of the universities have some sort of student street for you to visit (though these restaurants will soon turn into your regular haunts). Some students live off campus, but if you want the full experience (including living with roommates and wandering around the halls on Friday nights) I would recommend trying out a student dormitory. It gets you close to everyone and it always makes the rush to class in the mornings easier.

Conclusion

To end this with a slightly uplifting and positive note for all the Ivy-dreamers out there: the Ivy League is just a bunch of good schools.

Yes, it’s a great experience and you’ll certainly meet many professors and classes you’ll love, but it’s as much as you want to take out of it. Maybe this won’t be as valuable from someone who has already gotten in and is currently writing an article about the insider experience of the Ivy League, but I promise, as long as you’re passionate about what you’ve been doing and you’re happy to grow, the experience is one you can find in another variety at other universities as well.

Of course, if you’d like to go around saying that you go to a “school in Boston” and have people gape at you when you dramatically reveal with a flourish that you go to Harvard, give the Ivy League a try.