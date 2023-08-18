In Japan, you can now take naps while standing up at work 

Leave it to Japan to elevate napping. Not only are you able to nap at work in these “sleeping pods”, but you’re also napping standing up.

As a Filipino, I’ve been trained to take naps wherever and however humanly possible. Whether it’s sitting down while holding on to a rail on a public commute or standing up just leaning back against the wall, the underlying principle for all Filipinos seems to be if you want to take a nap, take a nap regardless of where you are.

Of course, nowadays there are places dedicated to napping that are far more comfortable and inviting. And is it really surprising that it’s Japan who has innovated a brand new way of napping? It’s not just napping either; it’s napping at work. And it’s not just napping at work; it’s napping standing up.

[Hero image: Giraffenap]

These “sleeping pods” in Japan allows you to nap while standing up at work

The aptly-named Giraffenap is a curious thing at first glance. Unlike the famous “sleeping pods” in Japan, this stands upright, and you might think it’s some sort of futuristic phone box, which is already a paradox unless you’re a Timelord. The completely white exterior and its design look straight out of a science fiction movie, and from the video, its size is just right to be able to fit one person and can also easily fit beside office cubicles. Another design is being offered on the company’s website though, offering a more contemporary take on the capsule.

Inside the capsule itself, you have a headrest, a cushioned seat, and a footrest so that you can nap in a position as if you’re snoozing at your desk. But with all the added cushions and the intentional positioning of the rests, it’s so much more comfortable than just bending clonking your head on your desk while using your arms as cushions. It also means you’re not napping in full view of the whole office as the capsule offers complete privacy, though that’s not really a problem in Japan since napping during work hours is actually acceptable.

However, not everyone views napping at work the same way. We can only hope that our workplaces would soon let us nap like Japan does, and maybe even use one of the Giraffenap capsules. It may be a little anxiety-ridden for those who suffer from claustrophobia though.

The Giraffenap is sadly only available in Japan for now, so you’re going to have to visit the country if you want to try it out. Meanwhile, I’m going to be taking a four-hour nap to recover from writing this article.

Find out more about Giraffenap here.