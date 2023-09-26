Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods just opened a sports bar in NYC

In an unlikely pairing no one had on their 2023 Bingo card, Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have partnered up to open an upscale sports bar in New York City.

We’re heading towards the last three months of 2023 but it seems that the year still continues to surprise us. Aside from being a part of the *NSYNC comeback, at which point all the millennials grunted as they rose from their couches and their knees creaked to dance “It’s Gonna Be Me”, Justin Timberlake seems to have also been busy with another venture. But just as his fellow bandmates are with him for their comeback, he isn’t alone: the artist partnered with a good friend and athlete, Tiger Woods. The venture? A sports bar in New York City, but it’s not just any other sports bar.

[Hero image: T-Squared Social IG]​​

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods have opened a sports bar in New York

The aptly named T-Squared Social (because it’s Tiger and Timberlake… get it?) opened on September 20 and doesn’t look like your typical sports bar. Sure, widescreen TVs adorn the walls playing multiple games at once and there is, of course, a bar. But with velvet seats, golf simulators, bowling alleys, a marble countertop for the bar, and a space of 22,000 square feet, this is a sports bar cranked up to ten.

Classic drinks and pub fare are available at T-Squared Social but elevated a tad. You can get a beer or try out one of their craft cocktails, but if you’re feeling fancy, choose from their wine list or go all out and get a Dom Perignon. “A Dom Perignon? At a sports bar?” Told you it wasn’t your typical bar. As for food, sandwiches, wings, and mac and cheese are all present but with a more upscale flair.

Drinking, eating, and watching a game aren’t the only things you can do here. The classic bar game of darts is available except they’re Dartsee bays, dartboards that are powered by technology to keep track of points. You can also practice your swing at one of their golf simulators. Finally, they also have Duckpin Bowling lanes, a smaller version of bowling without needing to change shoes.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if people descend upon T-Squared Social whether it’s for game days or just to hang. To avoid the stress of having to find tables, the bar also offers a membership. Members get reservation privileges and a discount for their activities. Membership costs USD $250 a quarter.

Clearly, T-Squared Social is a sports bar unlike any other. But while all they have to offer is great, there’s really only one thing I’d like to see: *NSYNC playing an intense game in one of the Dartsee bays. Maybe they can offer a more expensive membership that includes a hangout with the boyband. One can only dream.

Visit T-Squared Social’s website here.