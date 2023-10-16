Week in Geek: Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard

After getting blocked, Microsoft has finally been given the green light to buy Activision Blizzard. Here’s this week in geek.

Marvel is overhauling its TV production. The PlayStation 5 is getting cloud streaming. The new Cyberpunk 2077 expansion used AI to replace a deceased actor’s performance. And finally, after months of waiting, Microsoft is officially going to own Activision Blizzard.

From Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard to Marvel’s TV production overhaul, here’s what you may have missed this week in geek.

Microsoft officially takes over Activision Blizzard

After initially getting blocked by the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company behind games such as Call of Duty, has finally been given the green light. Some people were concerned about the deal especially PlayStation since Microsoft owns Xbox. However, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, assured that everyone “will remain welcome, even if Xbox isn’t where you play your favorite franchise.”

The Cyberpunk 2077 expansion used AI to replace a voice actor who died

CD Projekt Red has explained its decision to use AI to replicate the performance of a voice actor who passed away, an issue that’s one the forefront of the entertainment industry as of late. Miłogost “Miłek” Reczek provided the Polish-language voice of Viktor Vektor, everyone’s favourite ripperdoc in the game. Sadly, he died in between the release of the game and the expansion, Phantom Liberty.

Localisation director Mikołaj Szwed said that they considered hiring a new actor altogether to record new lines for the expansion as well as re-record lines for the original game. Deciding they didn’t want to lose Reczek’s performance, CDPR asked for his familys blessing to utilise AI that created an algorithm that would transform another actor’s voice performance to sound like Reczek. Janusz Zadura, the actor who recorded the new lines for Phantom Liberty, did his best to copy Reczek’s way of speaking.

Cloud streaming is coming to PlayStation 5

It was revealed earlier this week in a post on the PlayStation Blog that cloud streaming will be rolling out in the PlayStation 5 this month in various regions. This means that certain titles no longer have to be downloaded on the PS5 for gamers to enjoy, though there’s a minimum requirement for wifi speeds to ensure an enjoyable experience. There’s no word yet on when it will be available here in Thailand, however.

Marvel is overhauling TV production and Daredevil is undergoing a creative reboot

After Marvel’s lacklustre TV offerings, it’s been reported that it’s reworking the way it produces TV. They’re now going to be hiring showrunners, which is something they surprisingly haven’t done for any of their shows. It was also reported that the head writers and directors for the upcoming Daredevil series have been fired because the show was allegedly subpar.