Most-streamed BTS songs on Spotify that will add purple to your playlist

Producing hit after hit, and drawing in a global audience, K-pop group BTS has churned out a great number of songs since they’ve debuted. But which BTS songs do people stream the most?

From dreaming of big houses, cars, and other luxuries a decade ago to becoming the biggest boy band on the planet, BTS’ journey has been remarkable! While several reasons contribute to BTS’ solid brand power, the most important and obvious one is their musical talent. In the last ten years, hardly any BTS song has missed the mark of greatness, becoming an instant rage among the masses. The band’s rich discography transcends all cultural and linguistic boundaries — bringing legions of ARMY together by spreading love, hope, and happiness. From lovesick ballads to hip-hop hard-hitters, the Bangtan Boys have offered us all. If you want to familiarise yourself with the best of BTS’ discography, let’s take you through their most-streamed songs on Spotify!

BTS has constantly levelled up with each song release, shattering many significant music records any artist can only dream of. A handful of their chart-breaking tracks, including Dynamite, Butter, and Boy With Luv, have more than a billion streams on Spotify, leading the pack of the most streamed K-pop songs on the platform. If you have not heard these magical numbers, check out our list and add them to your Spotify playlist!

(Hero and feature image credit: BTS_official/ Twitter)

Most-streamed BTS songs on Spotify that’ll spice up your playlist

1. Dynamite (1.69 billion streams)

Dynamite is the fun summer joyride we all needed! This upbeat disco-pop track enjoyed massive popularity from all music lovers, irrespective of whether they followed BTS or not. Dynamite is also the band’s first English-language track which captivated Western audiences with its bright and infectious disco sounds, lighthearted feel and addictive chorus. Interestingly, BTS also pays homage to musical legends like Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, and Elvis Presley through the song’s immaculate lyrics and choreography. Dynamite simply has to be on your playlist!

https://open.spotify.com/track/5QDLhrAOJJdNAmCTJ8xMyW?si=49a7c275ae8e4267

2. Butter (1.14 billion streams)

Another cool summer anthem by the septet, Butter is a song built for parties. BTS’ second English single has an addictive melody, catchy beats as well as fun lyrics that are just easy to listen to. Butter has no dull moment, percolating with joy that’ll lift your spirits on gloomy days. The song even holds multiple Guinness World Records owing to its record streaming numbers on Spotify and YouTube. Even a Butter remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion was released later, and many hailed the American rapper for adding so much charisma to the song.

https://open.spotify.com/track/6jjYDGxVJsWS0a5wlVF5vS?si=54088a2ad18347ba

3. Boy With Luv feat. Halsey (1.066 billion streams)

Boy With Luv is a dose of pop sweetness that doesn’t hit you hard with its melody but induces a feel-good vibe. BTS flaunts their vocal range in full glory in contrast to their autotuned and louder volumes in various dance tracks. Even the music video is addictive and deftly balanced, leaning towards a more casual and playful side, while Halsey’s chorus also fits in seamlessly with the boys’ vocals.

https://open.spotify.com/track/4a9tbd947vo9K8Vti9JwcI?si=71981ec68a8a4619

4. My Universe by BTS and Coldplay (1. 063 billion streams)

When two of the world’s biggest bands come together for a song, you know it’s going to be magical! That’s exactly how we’d describe Coldplay and BTS’ collaborative single My Universe, which breaks all barriers and announces that ‘We are all one in the universe’. The seamless intertwining of English and Korean lyrics, the euphoric vibe and the hard-hitting chorus all contribute to the song’s success. It’s a beautiful reminder that our differences can’t divide us.

https://open.spotify.com/track/46HNZY1i7O6jwTA7Slo2PI?si=04a8687c57534fc6

5. Fake Love (690 million streams)

The song hits you right in the feels, talking about a love that was once believed to be fate but turned out fake. You’ll feel an overpowering flow of emotions with BTS’ strong vocals and rapping as they talk about the heartbreaking pain that comes with the end of any relationship. Fake Love has that touch of rawness and darkness, displaying the boys’ never-seen-before lethal energy that charges up the whole room. Overall, the song is highly relatable, reflecting the reality of human bonds.

https://open.spotify.com/track/6m1TWFMeon7ai9XLOzdbiR?si=86f2b49829c247bd

6. Life Goes On (634 million streams)

The 2020 jingle encapsulates the feelings of grief, helplessness, and hope that people collectively went through during the COVID-19 pandemic. The melody spread positivity and reflection at a time when people most needed it. The core message of Life Goes On is that no matter what happens, life goes on! The music is mellow, slow and acoustic-like as opposed to the massive dance numbers and beats BTS is known for. Even the music video touches your heartstrings, especially the ending where BTS members perform to an empty arena — longing to return to normalcy.

https://open.spotify.com/track/5FVbvttjEvQ8r2BgUcJgNg?si=f3f3c18f53674b8a

7. Permission to Dance (608 million streams)

BTS’ third English song, Permission to Dance is another summer smash hit that you’ll instantly latch onto. It has many joyous moments, acting as a reminder that you can always choose to be happy no matter what the situation is. The infectious beats oozing positive energy will make you want to hit the dance floor and groove your worries away!

https://open.spotify.com/track/3XYRV7ZSHqIRDG87DKTtry?si=155906f4abf44c4f

8. DNA (579 million streams)

A perfect blend of EDM and pop, DNA boasts BTS’ usual hip-hop supremacy, spectacular rap as well as energising vocals. The song talks about a young, passionate love that grips you at first sight and induces an overpowering adrenaline rush. DNA is one of the songs that established BTS as a truly global brand, displaying everything from a whistled hook and guitar riffs to pop drops.

https://open.spotify.com/track/3uRLwBjI2TahxslcMTvpFs?si=88c14a8f15fe492e

9. Blood Sweat & Tears (507 million streams)

The 2016 track is another love ballad addressing the pain of addictive love. The raps, vocal delivery, and visuals are tailor-made for a global audience, marking BTS’ shift as a more mainstream band. With its infectious EDM sounds, Blood Sweat & Tears creates an addictive aura that’s hard to resist. The boys bring their sexier side in the music video, moving away from the fierceness in other MVs. Overall, Blood Sweat & Tears is one of BTS’ better songs, if not the best.

https://open.spotify.com/track/2u54HNQamwFuOMLSuhSRom?si=85d44cebba86424f

10. Euphoria (507 million streams)

Rounding up the list of 10 most-streamed BTS songs on Spotify is Euphoria. Sung by Jungkook as a part of BTS’ discography, it is a straightforward pop song displaying a range of emotions from beginning to end. Jungkook’s vocals are a saving grace, while the soothing lyrics induce a nostalgic feeling of happy times. Euphoria displayed a softer and more emotional side of the band that struck a chord with the ARMY.

https://open.spotify.com/track/5YMXGBD6vcYP7IolemyLtK?si=f4ab0794cf004729

Which one’s your favourite?