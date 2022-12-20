The best EDM artists of 2022 to add to your playlist

Contrary to popular belief, EDM was not invented in 2012 when Bangarang came out. Let’s expand your musical horizons with these top EDM artists from around the globe.

EDM or Electronic Dance Music is one massive umbrella covering several genres of foot-tapping groovy music. This generic term is used for around 10 different sound styles and it is the heart and soul of any party. This kind of music is played at festivals for a huge crowd which collectively connects to its techno beats, the play of light to compliment the trippy notes and of course, the technological symphony created by mixing up different genres and accordingly adjusting percussion. Playing EDM is synonymous with celebrating. Before we delve into the Best EDM artists of 2022, let us first understand what this music is about.

Lovers of old-school music may think that EDM has evolved recently and has gained popularity over the last decade but this is only partially true. Origins of EDM can be found in the 1960s in Jamaica when musicians just started experimenting with many different genres, using the rapid technological advent that had gripped the music scene back then. This experiment paid off as ‘dub music’, as it was called then and it became quite trendy in bars and pubs.

While the world was just waking up to this revolution, a man named Frankie Knuckles, changed the whole ballgame in the 1970s and with him, EDM as we know of now, cemented its position as one of the most popular music genres on a global platform. Its appeal is universal and its popularity is gaining momentum steadily.

Picture this — during the weekend you want to loosen up a little, you attend your favourite watering hole with your gang and the pub is playing a mashup of funky EDM tracks. How will you resist tapping your feet to the beat or bobbing your head? This is the magic of EDM, you can love or hate it, but you definitely cannot ignore it as it was the third most popular music genre in the world as of 2019, according to the International Music Summit report.

[Hero and featured image credit: Aditya Chinchure/Unsplash]

Evolution of EDM and its sub-genres

Electronic music was limited only to the underground scene at discos and raves when it made its debut in the 1970s but soon, it became a huge part of the mainstream music industry. It is difficult not to relate to EDM because there is something for everyone here. There are four main sub-genres of EDM which are played by global artists currently. They are:

House: Arguably one of the most popular, house music was launched by Knuckles and is considered one of the first EDM sounds. The music has a Latin soul emphasising percussion and drum beats. House music debuted in the Chicago nightlife scene in the 1970s and never went out of style.

Techno: This sub-genre served as a buzzword for EDM concerts, especially in the 1980s and the 1990s. Artists Giorgio Moroder and Kraftwerk invented this sound style using electronic instruments such as a synthesiser repetitively. Techno dominated the EDM scene in Chicago, Detroit, London and Germany before the whole world caught up with it.

Trance: Most immersive of all sub-genres, trance music is for people who won’t necessarily prefer to get up and dance spontaneously. Just as the name suggests, this category of EDM is designed to put you in a state of trance. Artists including DJ Armin van Buuren, Paul Van Dyk, Tiesto, Paul Oakenfold and John Digweed represent the bandwagon of trance. This style is achieved by creating a symphony using melody and vocals packaged around repetitive variations of the same sound.

Dubstep: Today’s EDM music scene is much dominated by this sub-genre as artists such as Skrillex, Diplo and Major Lazer specialise in creating this type of sound that is inspired by the original sound of the Jamaican drum with a very low bassline.

Sunburn Goa 2022 and top-performing EDM artists

India hosts one of the biggest EDM festivals in the world. Sunburn Goa is the annual event at year end that every electronic music fan wants to be a part of owing to the impressive line-up of artists, and the vibe in Asia’s one of the most favourite party locations of all time — Goa. This year, the festival is scheduled to take place between 28-30 December and has one of the biggest names from the industry including Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Afrojack and Lost Frequencies.

Previously, top DJs such as Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Tiesto, Avicii, Hardwell, Deadmau5, Buuren, David Guetta, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello and Paul Van Dyk have performed here.

Just as we gear up for this music and dance bonanza to rock our world, here is something that may intrigue all EDM lovers.

Take a look at some of the top EDM artists who made the world groove in 2022