BTS makes history at the AMAs, bags Favourite K-pop Group, K-pop Artist award

K-pop band BTS made history at the American Music Awards (AMAs) 2022. The Korean boy band was announced as the winner in not one but two categories.

The K-pop band won the award for ‘Favourite K-pop artist’. The other artists nominated in the category were Blackpink, Seventeen, Tomorrow x Together, and Twice. BTS also won the award for the ‘Favorite Pop Duo or Group’ for the fourth time in a row. It is the first time in AMAs history that an artist has won the award on four occasions.

Interestingly, on previous occasions, the record for most ‘Favorite Pop Duo or Group’ was a tie between five bands, all of whom had won the award nearly three times each. BTS was running the race along with Aerosmith, The Black-Eyed Peas, Hall & Oates, and One Direction previously.

And the #AMAs for Favorite Pop Duo or Group goes to @BTS_twt! 💜 pic.twitter.com/pzhjoctPHg — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 20, 2022

BTS continues to make noise with every single outing. They have also been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards. On the flip side, the K-pop band announced its hiatus a while back as they prepare to serve their compulsory military service starting this year. The boy band had also announced a break earlier this year so that they are able to pursue their solo endeavours.

Hosted by Wayne Brady, the American Music Awards 2022 was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 19. The AMAs happen to be one of the most-coveted awards and grabbing accolades at the awards show is an honour. Here is the list of winners in key categories.

Winners at the AMAs 2022 in key categories:

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron Collaboration of the Year

Elton John & Dua Lipa — Cold Heart

Elton John & Dua Lipa — Cold Heart Favourite Touring Artist

Coldplay

Coldplay Favourite Music Video

Taylor Swift — All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift — All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) Favourite Male Pop Artist

Harry Styles

Harry Styles Favourite Female Pop Artist

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Favourite Pop Song

Harry Styles — As It Was

Harry Styles — As It Was Favourite Male Country Artist

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen Favourite Female Country Artist

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Favourite Rock Artist

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Favourite Pop Album

Taylor Swift

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Instagram