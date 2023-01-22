An itinerary for Cigarettes After Sex in Bangkok, based on their best songs

Cigarettes After Sex will be playing live in Bangkok on 27 January. As they’re coming to the capital, plans need to be made. We got them covered on that side—here’s our special itinerary for them.

It’s the return of the band that plays half the songs on your sexiest playlist. Despite this being the band’s third time here, we know that Bangkok is forever full of activities to do and places to go. I mean, Thonglor seems to have a new bar every month at this point.

Here, let us show Cigarettes After Sex what to do in Bangkok, based on some of the best songs in their discography.

Grab drinks at the Heavenly Tep Bar

“Tep” translates to “God” in Thai. Apart from a blackout-drunk night in Patpong, there’s nothing more heavenly that that. The folks over at Tep Bar are adept at making good drinks and providing the best vibes. Plus, the Thai food and live traditional Thai instrumentals will surely serve as great inspiration for the band members.

Watch the Sunsetz at Paradise Lost Bangkok

Paradise Lost is one of the new bars that recently opened up, located on the rooftop of the Siam@Siam Design Hotel. They feature a tropical-themed interior that makes the place feels very bright and uplifting, great themed drinks that are very to fall in love with, as well as, of course, a beautiful sunset view. It’s something the band would certainly appreciate, song puns aside.

Watch The Night Train at Dumbo BKK

Dumbo is mainly known for two things: their live jazz sessions, and the view of the BTS skytrain that you can see from any of the seats. It’s quite a calming experience for many, as you enjoy a beer or a glass of wine and watch the world go by. Order a plate of ribs to share with friends, and stay till late evening. Plus, as musicians, Cigarettes After Sex wouldn’t say no to live jazz.

Satisfy a Sweet tooth at WaanThai

WaanThai is a cafe that just newly opened last year. The Thai desserts are delicious, sweet in taste, with enough choices to satisfy just about everyone. We’re sure they would have a blast here. Plus, R-HAAN is right next door for some award-winning fine Thai dining beforehand.

Cry in a Bangkok meeting room

You know how the saying goes: we’re all God’s children, and he left us in a hot car. Life can be tough, and it can be beneficial for your mental health to break down in tears sometimes. We do this quite often at work, so we’re offering up our meeting rooms. Alternatively, The Hive Thonglor has sound-proof telephone booths for this too.