Bruno Major, British singer-songwriter, is heading to Bangkok on 13 August 2023 for his ‘Tour of Planet Earth.’ In anticipation of his arrival, we’ve put together an itinerary of things for him to do, based on his best songs.

Bruno Major is a R&B and soul singer-songwriter. His hits include songs like “Nothing,” “The Most Beautiful Thing” and “Easily.” He’s currently on his ‘Tour of Planet Earth,’ which will stop by Bangkok on 13 August 2023. Tour stops on the Asian leg of the tour include Tokyo, Seoul, Manila, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.

[Featured and hero image credit: Bruno Major / X]

An itinerary for Bruno Major in Bangkok, based on his best songs

Get a taste of a good “old-fashioned” at The Bamboo Bar

What’s better than drinking an Old-Fashioned at one of the oldest, most iconic bars in Bangkok? The Bamboo Bar at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel was founded in 1953. It is Bangkok’s first jazz venue and has both live bands and singers, as well as a recently launched “The Elements” cocktail menu. The Bamboo Bar doesn’t accept reservations, but we’re sure Bruno Major can make a stop here while he’s in town.

You can find out more at The Bamboo Bar.

Visit the “Regent’s Park” of Thailand at Lumpini Park

Lumpini Park is beautiful, situated in the middle of the city, and perfect for walking amongst the towering skyline of Bangkok. Not as big as Hyde Park, and more on the fancy side, Lumpini Park has elements of Bruno Major’s “Regent’s Park.” If the artist is looking for a place for a quick run, this is it.

Feel like an “Old Soul” at Lennon’s

Containing a huge 6,000 vinyl record collection, Lennon’s is a place where you can listen to all the old tunes you want. It’s a speakeasy located on the 30th floor of the Rosewood Bangkok. Lennon’s combines signature cocktails with a modern but nostalgic environment. We feel like Bruno Major’s vibes will definitely fit how Lennon’s works, and he’ll love his stay in Bangkok, exploring all the tunes.

You can find out more at Lennon’s.

Do “Nothing” but relax at OIKOS Cafe & Restaurant

OIKOS Cafe & Restaurant blends Nordic and Japanese influences together. Everything here seems to be steeped in warm sunlight and there are lots trendy food and drink choices at OIKIOS. When he wants to relax, Bruno can sit here and have a nice brunch and do absolutely “Nothing.”

You can find out more at OIKOS Cafe & Restaurant.

Take a peek at some cool art and “Tapestry” pieces at MOCA Museum of Contemporary Art

MOCA has a lot of beautiful art on display, all innovative and creative. The plus side is that there are a tons of collections which rotate in MOCA, so every time you go you’ll be able to see something new. There’s also plenty of photo opportunities, so if Bruno Major is still looking for an Instagrammable moment in Bangkok, he can certainly find a “Tapestry” or two to take a picture in front of.

You can find out more at MOCA Museum of Contemporary Art.