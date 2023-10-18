BTS Jimin songs to add to your playlist right now

‘Lie,’ ‘Promise,’ ‘Christmas Love,’ ‘Serendipity,’ ‘Like Crazy’ and other best BTS Jimin solo songs you should add to your playlist.

Jimin’s journey as one of the most powerful musicians in South Korea began with BTS’ debut in 2013. From struggling with self-criticism to pursuing self-love through his songs and finally stepping into the solo spotlight with his 2023 debut album FACE, the singer has come a long way. Let’s listen our way through some of the best solo songs by Jimin of BTS.

Born on 13 October 1995 in Busan, South Korea, Park Jimin wanted to pursue dance as a middle schooler. After honing his skills at the Busan High School of Arts, Jimin participated in the Hit It audition in Busan in 2011 and was scouted as a potential trainee by Korean entertainment company Big Hit Entertainment.

As the main dancer and lead vocalist of the K-pop group BTS, Jimin plays an instrumental role in the band’s success. Besides lending his voice to multiple captivating BTS tracks, Jimin has to his credit chart-breaking solo songs like “Lie” (2016), “Serendipity” (2017), “Promise” (2018), “Christmas Love” (2020), “With You” (2022) and “Like Crazy” (2023).

Jimin scored his first solo entry on Billboard Hot 100 by collaborating with Taeyang for the BIGBANG member’s hit 2023 single “VIBE”. Meanwhile, his debut solo album FACE, sold more than 1.02 million copies on the first day of its release on 24 March 2023.

In May 2023, Jimin became the fastest K-pop solo artist to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify in just 393 days. The previous record was held by the singer’s BTS bandmate Jungkook, who reached the milestone in 409 days.

On 18 May 2023, Jimin collaborated with musicians Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE and Muni Long for “Angel Pt. 1” — the new single from this year’s Fast & Furious sequel Fast X.

The BTS member’s upcoming endeavour includes his new solo documentary Jimin’s Production Diary. The film is slated to release exclusively on South Korean entertainment company HYBE’s exclusive web platform Weverse, on 23 October 2023.

Eight best solo songs by BTS singer Jimin to add to your playlist

Set Me Free Pt.2 (2023)

Produced by Big Hit Music’s in-house producers Pdogg and GHSTLOOP, this Jimin solo song was released on 17 March 2023 as the pre-release lead single from his album FACE.

Loaded with assertive hip-hop beats and distorted vocal effects, “Set Me Free Pt.2” is one of the best Jimin songs to release in 2023. It describes the BTS singer’s refusal to be brought down by haters, while he overcomes his internal battles. Written by GHSTLOOP, Pdogg, Jimin and Supreme Boi, the song also incorporates band-style trumpets, heavy bass drums and synth brass along with featuring Jimin rap singing for the first time.

“Set Me Free Pt.2” debuted at number 30 on the UK Singles Chart, becoming the highest-charting debut single by a Korean solo artist in the history of the chart. With this, Jimin surpassed the record previously held by BTS bandmate J-Hope, who debuted at number 37 with “On the Street” in February 2023.

Furthermore, Jimin earned his second official entry and the highest peak on US Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist with “Set Me Free Pt. 2”. The song debuted at number 30 on the chart with 6.4 million streams and 63,000 downloads sold (dated 1 April 2023).

Additionally, in multiple Weverse live streams, Jimin has shared that “Set Me Free Pt.2” is a nod to bandmate SUGA’s track “Set Me Free” from his second mixtape, D-2.

Listen to the song here:

Like Crazy (2023)

Released as the second single from Face on 24 March 2023, this synth-pop track is written by producers Pdogg and GHSTLOOP Jimin, his BTS bandmate RM and songwriters Blvsh, Chris James and Evan.

While the Korean version of “Like Crazy” talks about losing a loved one and holding on to an illusion that they still exist, the English version addresses the burden and fear of losing oneself to the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world.

With the song, Jimin became the first South Korean solo artist to debut atop Billboard Hot 100 since the chart’s inception in 1958. “Like Crazy” also peaked at #9 on the Global K-Pop Chart category on South Korea’s Circle Chart with only two days of tracking.

One of the best BTS Jimin solo songs, “Like Crazy” sold 254,000 downloads and CD singles combined during its opening week, becoming Jimin’s third #1 song on the Digital Song Sales chart. Additionally, “Like Crazy” has now surpassed 560 million streams on Spotify as of 30 September 2023.

An accompanying music video for the song, directed by Oui Kim, was released on 24 March 2023 and opens with a whisper voiceover inspired by the 2011 American romantic drama film Like Crazy.

Listen to the song here:

With You (2022)

Released as a digital single on 24 April 2022 by YamYam Entertainment, “With You” is part of the official soundtrack of the tvN K-drama Our Blues, starring Kim Woo-bin. With vocals by Jimin and Korean boy band Wanna One’s Ha Sung-woon, it is a soft romantic ballad that talks about the protagonists’ desperate attempt to hold on to a broken relationship.

One of the best songs by BTS Jimin, the single debuted at number 15 on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart (dated 24-30 April 2022) and was the second-most-downloaded song in the first week of its release.

“With You” also earned Jimin and Ha Sung-woon their first solo entries on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, at numbers 19 and 14, respectively, on 7 May 2022.

Additionally, Billboard included “With You” on its list of the “25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2022”.

Listen to the song here:

VIBE (2023)

This peppy number by South Korean singer Taeyang featuring Jimin of BTS was released on 13 January 2023 as the pre-release single from the former’s second EP Down to Earth.

Written by Taeyang and Vince, the R&B-pop track marked Jimin’s first official solo release since BTS’ announcement of a hiatus to allow the group members to pursue individual projects. It was composed by musicians Teddy Park, Kush, Vince, Taeyang, Jimin and 24.

“VIBE” debuted at #76 on Billboard Hot 100, making Jimin the final BTS member to score a solo entry on the chart. It also debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs Daily chart with the highest mentions since the chart reform.

The song has surpassed 170 million streams on Spotify as of 4 October 2023 and is nominated in the Best Music (Spring) category at the 2023 Fact Music Awards.

Listen to the song here:

Filter (2020)

“Filter” by Jimin was introduced as a B-side track on BTS’ 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7.

Speaking about the song in a BTS’ Spotify feature interview, the singer said, “Filters can be the things within a camera application or social media, but it can also mean people’s perspective or prejudice. I took these various meanings and expressed it into the song of how I want to present myself to the world in many different ways”.

In April 2020, “Filter” became the fastest Korean solo song to surpass 40 million streams in Spotify’s history. It achieved this feat in just 65 days after its release.

Additionally, “Filter” has achieved 117 #1’s on iTunes Worldwide, as of 2 May 2022. With this, the Jimin song broke its own record as the highest-charting BTS overall B-Side track in the history of iTunes Worldwide. It has also surpassed 370 million streams on Spotify, as of 5 April 2023. With this, “Filter” by Jimin became the fastest Korean B-side and unpromoted Korean solo song ever to achieve this feat on the music streaming platform.

Listen to the song here:

Promise (2018)

First released on SoundCloud as a present to BTS ARMY, “Promise” was Jimin’s first solo release outside of the band. Composed by the singer himself, along with bandmate RM and the group’s longtime music collaborator Slow Rabbit, the song was made available on all major digital streaming platforms on 23 March 2023.

“Promise” debuted at #167 on the Spotify Global chart with 1,132,715 streams and has surpassed 55 million streams on the music streaming app, as of 9 October 2023.

Meanwhile, Jimin broke two Guinness World Records with the song — “Promise” became SoundCloud’s most popular track with over 327 million streams as of January 2023. It also became the most streamed track on SoundCloud in 24 hours.

The BTS singer has revealed on numerous occasions that he finds loving himself to be harder than loving others. “Promise” describes Jimin’s struggle with self-love.

Listen to the song here:

Serendipity (2017)

One of the most popular Jimin songs, “Serendipity” was originally released on 8 September 2017 as an introductory track for the BTS EP Love Yourself: Her. The full-length edition of the song was released on 24 August 2018 in the K-pop group’s third compilation album Love Yourself: Answer.

While the intro version of the song sold 114,128 digital copies in South Korea, the full-length version peaked at number 29 for digital sales in the United States, selling more than 10,000 copies.

Furthermore, the full-length version of this Jimin song has surpassed 257 million streams on Spotify, as of 1 October 2023.

Written by composers Bang Si-hyuk, Ashton Foster, Ray Michael Djan Jr., RM and Slow Rabbit, “Serendipity” first started as a deep and meaningful paragraph. The delicate electronic-tinged R&B track has gender-neutral lyrics that talk of one’s dreams, love, identity and purpose in life.

The K-pop boyband’s member RM had further revealed in a Vlive broadcast that Jimin’s goal with “Serendipity” was to “push himself as a vocalist”.

Listen to the song here:

Lie (2016)

One of the best solo songs by Jimin, “Lie” revolves around the concept of Hermann Hesse’s 1919 novel Demian: The Story of Emil Sinclair’s Youth, a coming-of-age story that follows the journey of a young boy to self-realization.

“Lie” was released on 10 October 2016 as the fourth track for their second studio album Wings and the repackaged album You Never Walk Alone. The song begins with sharp violins, a deep rumbling counter bass and minor key strings.

On 17 February 2023, the song surpassed 46 million combined streams on Melon and became one of the most streamed solo songs from Wings and You Never Walk Alone. “Lie” has surpassed 224 million streams on Spotify, as of 26 September 2023.

In the 2016 WINGS Behind story, RM explained that Jimin used to blame himself for all his failures and shortcomings. “Lie” was Jimin’s first step to self-contemplation.

Listen to the song here:

(Hero and Featured images: Courtesy Weverse)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Does Jimin have his own songs?

Yes. Jimin made his solo debut on 24 March 2023 with the album FACE.

– Is Jimin in a relationship?

No, Jimin is single, as of October 2023.

– What is Jimin’s real name?

Jimin’s real name is Park Jimin.