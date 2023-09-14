Charlie Burg is coming to Bangkok this November 2023

In the latest line-up announcement for VERY Festival 2023 this 25-26 November, Bangkok is blessed with the arrival of several global artists, including the “I Don’t Wanna Be Okay Without You” singer, Charlie Burg.

The American artist will be making rounds in Asia for the first time in his tour ‘Charlie Burg and the Blue Wave Band.’ It starts in Jakarta, before continuing to Manila, Tokyo, Bangkok, and finishing off in Singapore throughout November.

As for Bangkok, Charlie Burg is one of the headliners of VERY Festival 2023 performing on 26 November, alongside Joji, Bloc Party, Last Dinosaurs, H3F, and more to be announced.

Some of his much loved songs are “I Don’t Wanna Be Okay Without You,” “Lancaster Nights,” and “Intentions.”

VERY Festival 2023 will take place at QSNCC on 25-26 November, 2023. Tickets start at THB 2,900.

book here