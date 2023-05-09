Coldplay is bringing its ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ to Asia

British rock band Coldplay has announced that it will be bringing its ongoing tour to a number of Asian countries starting November.

Rejoice, Coldplay fans, because these lights are certainly guiding the British rock band back to Asia. Their “Music of the Spheres World Tour”, which kicked off last year in March, will be making its first stop in Japan for the Asian leg of the tour in November.

Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ is coming to Asia

Coldplay announced today that their “Music of the Spheres World Tour” will kick off in Asia on November 6 and 7 with Japan as their first location. They will then head to Taiwan, Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. For now, these are the locations they’ve announced, but we’re crossing our fingers that they include Bangkok soon.

The last time Coldplay was here was back in 2017 for their “Head Full of Dreams Tour”, which was held in Rajamangala Stadium. The nation was still in mourning after the passing of His Majesty the King, so Chris Martin dedicated a moving rendition of “Everglow” to him.

Aside from being the band’s first tour since the pandemic, the “Music of the Spheres World Tour” is also the first tour since the band decided to work out how their tours would be environmentally friendly. Reworking many aspects of their tour to lessen their carbon footprint, the band also pledged to plant a tree for every ticket sold.

While the band didn’t include Bangkok as one of its stops, that doesn’t mean we can hope/dream.

For more info, visit Coldplay’s website.