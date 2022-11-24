BTS’ Jungkook makes waves with World Cup song ‘Dreamers’

The official music video of Dreamers, one of the songs included in the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack, was released recently. The song, which features BTS member Jungkook and Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi, has unsurprisingly been a hit.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 was officially inaugurated on November 20, and the entire world sat in front of their television sets and took notice of the spectacular opening ceremony. The ARMY was particularly waiting to watch the live performance of Jungkook. As the official music video dropped, the ARMY took to Twitter to drop their reactions and in no time, Dreamers started trending. Let’s take a look at the 2022 FIFA World Cup official song Dreamers music video.

2022 FIFA World Cup official song Dreamers music video

Walking out of an ornate hallway in an all-white outfit, the video starts with Jungkook walking towards the light. Few seconds later, he is joined by co-singer Fahad Al Kubaisi, who makes a stunning entry in a ship.

In one of the most visually spectacular moments, Jungkook is also seen on the top of a helipad on a skyscraper in all-black look, where he breaks into a dance at the backdrop of several flags from all the nations participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Dreamers music video is set against the backdrop of people belonging to different communities and races, to mark the diverse event that a World Cup is. In the music video, you will also catch glimpses of whale sharks, which is the representation of the host nation.