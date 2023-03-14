The 5 five songs that best describe OABNITHI

We all have times when we feel tired, happy, excited, and in love. With all these different emotions, Oabnithi has listed five songs that best describe him in these situations.

One of the things Oabnithi “Oab” wants to accomplish besides being a very skilled actor is having his own single. This year, he achieved his goal with the release of “Moon to Mars,” which received many positive responses. The track radiates positivity and enthusiasm from lyrics and melody, to style. He told us he covered many other musicians’ songs and received an opportunity to go on The Wall Song. This program opened his eyes and helped him realise he wanted to be an artist. Now, besides his new song, let’s get to know Oab’s personality through a selection of tracks.

“Piang-chai-kon-nee-mai-chai-poo-wi-set” by Petch Osathanugrah

This song best describes Oab as he sees himself as ordinary. Just because he’s a celebrity doesn’t mean he’s not the same or better than anyone else. “I am just a normal person. People may think I have this and that, but I’m just an ordinary guy— living the same life as everyone, driven by love and passion.” Many bands like Instinct and Paradox have also sung Petch’s infamous song. It was even in the soundtrack of a Thai series.

“Nuai Mai (Are You Tired?)” by Bird Thongchai

When asked about a song he currently relates to most, Oab answered, “Nuai Mai” by Bird Thongchai. Another famous song by one of Thailand’s top superstars. This track, released in 1994, is in the Tor Tong (flag) album. He tells us he resonates with this song because, “recently I’ve been tired. I work a lot to the point where I ask myself if I am tired of what I am doing. My response is that I’m not tired of my job as what I do is fun even when I whine.”

“Always With Me” by NONT TANONT

“Always With Me” comes from Tanont Chumroen’s latest album Cigarette Candy & Vanilla Sky, under LOVEis entertainment. Oab tells us that he feels better when he listens to this song, even on his bad days. Although this track is more about love, he can relate it to his life. “I feel that no matter what we’ve been through, it will always teach us a lesson. Even our worse times are beautiful. Without them, we can’t say we truly lived.”

“Ditto” by NewJeans

“Recently, I’ve been hearing this song everywhere, so I will give my fourth song selection to “Ditto” by NewJeans. Although I can’t dance to the cover, I can move a bit to the rhythm.” Oab tells us he wants to dance every time he hears this song. “Ditto” is the hottest song in the K-pop industry right now; some even say it will change K-pop history. The song’s simple structure focuses on storytelling and less sound layering, setting a new industry standard.

“Moon to Mars” by OABNITHI

Moving to the last song that best describes being in love, Oab gives it to his first-ever single, “Moon to Mars.” With collaboration from many artists to help make this happen, Oab wanted this song to deliver as much positive energy as possible. He wanted it to make people happy and ready to pursue their loved ones. Oab said, “This category goes to my own song. I’m going to promote it. Honestly, I really wanted to tell a story about distance in relationships. Although the Moon to Mars is very far, in the end, when missing that person, the distance doesn’t matter. The feel is like Bangkok to Chiang Mai. Still far, but it’s like walking to the front of the street.”

