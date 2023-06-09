facebook
Home > Culture > Music > 150 gay anthems by 150 different artists to feel the fantasy this pride
150 gay anthems by 150 different artists to feel the fantasy this pride
Culture
09 Jun 2023 03:00 PM

150 gay anthems by 150 different artists to feel the fantasy this pride

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

Express yourself. You’re every woman. Let us present you with 150 gay anthems by 150 different artists to let you feel all the fantasy on your way to werk.

The definition of a gay anthem is very broad. Some of the songs on this list are written to be gay anthems (Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’, RuPaul’s ‘Supermodel’), while some have become a classic in the community due to the themes of perseverance, inner strength, pride, unity, and else (Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’, P!nk’s ‘So What’). Some are there because of the fantasy they provide as you listen to them, turning them into a staple in many queer performances, drag shows, and, of course, playlists (Shania Twain’s ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’, Mis-Teeq’s ‘Scandalous’).

Thereby, we are keeping it broad. A gay anthem makes you get out there and face the day a little easier. It makes you get into the fantasy and escape your daily routine even for just four minutes. Now multiply that by 150.

[Hero image credit: Tommy Boy/Youtube; featured image credit: RuPaul’s Drag Race/Facebook]

150 gay anthems by 150 different artists to feel the fantasy this Pride

  1. ‘I Will Survive’ by Gloria Gaynor
  2. ‘I’m Coming Out’ by Diana Ross
  3. ‘Born This Way’ by Lady Gaga
  4. I’m Every Woman’ by Chaka Khan
  5. ‘Vogue’ by Madonna
  6. ‘Groove is in the Heart’ by Deee-Lite
  7. ‘You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)’ by Sylvester
  8. ‘A Little Respect’ by Erasure
  9. ‘Supermodel (You Better Work)’ by RuPaul
  10. ‘Over the Rainbow’ by Judy Garland
  11. ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ By Lil Nas X
  12. ‘Dancing On My Own’ by Robyn
  13. ‘Let’s Have a Kiki’ by Scissor Sisters
  14. ‘Secrets’ by Mary Lambert
  15. ‘You Don’t Own Me’ by Dusty Springfield
  16. ‘Make Me Feel’ by Janelle Monáe
  17. ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ by Cyndi Lauper
  18. ‘It’s Not Right But it’s Okay’ by Whitney Houston
  19. ‘Starships’ by Nicki Minaj
  20. ‘I Want to Break Free’ by Queen
  21. ‘Believe’ by Cher
  22. ‘Freedom! “90”‘ by George Michael
  23. ‘Walk’ by Saucy Santana
  24. ‘Curious’ by Hayley Kiyoko
  25. ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ by Shania Twain
  26. ‘Boys’ by Charli XCX
  27. ‘YMCA’ by Village People
  28. ‘Come Through’ by Priyanka, ft. Lemon
  29. ‘It’s Raining Men’ by The Weather Girls
  30. ‘Really Don’t Care’ by Demi Lovato
  31. ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ by Kylie Minogue
  32. ‘You Need to Calm Down’ by Taylor Swift
  33. ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus
  34. ‘Honey’ by Kehlani
  35. ‘Unholy’ by Sam Smith
  36. ‘Karaoke’ by Big Freedia
  37. ‘Finish Her!’ by Aja LaBeija
  38. ‘Cocky’ by Shea Couleé ft. Lila Star & The Vixen
  39. ‘Girls/Girls/Boys’ by Panic! At the Disco
  40. ‘Ding Dong’ by Katya ft. Katya
  41. ‘Bloom’ by Troye Sivan
  42. ‘Since U Been Gone’ by Kelly Clarkson
  43. ‘Sexbomb’ by Tom Jones ft. Mousse T.
  44. ‘Boys’ by Lizzo
  45. ‘Straight Up’ by Paula Abdul
  46. ‘Umbrella’ by Rihanna
  47. ‘PURE/HONEY’ by Beyoncé
  48. ‘Smooth Operator’ by Sade
  49. ‘Heart Attack’ by Demi Lovato
  50. ‘Jenny From The Block’ by Jennifer Lopez
  51. ‘Woman’ by Doja Cat
  52. ‘I Feel Love’ by Donna Summer
  53. ‘Kings & Queen’ by Ava Max
  54. ‘Lady Marmalade’ by Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Myx, Lil’ Kim
  55. ‘So What” by P!nk
  56. ‘Solo’ by Jennie
  57. ‘Love You Like a Love Song’ by Selena Gomez
  58. ‘Black Magic’ by Little Mix
  59. ‘Worth it’ by Fifth Harmony
  60. ‘Hero’ by Mariah Carey
  61. ‘Let Them Know’ by Mabel
  62. ‘Hallucinate’ by Dua Lipa
  63. ‘Rehab’ by Amy Winehouse
  64. ‘Hold My Hand’ by Jess Glynne
  65. ‘Do It Like a Dude’ by Jessie J
  66. ‘Talking Body’ by Tove Lo
  67. ‘Same Love’ by Macklemore ft. Mary Lambert
  68. ‘Girl On Fire’ by Alicia Keys
  69. ‘Part Of Your World’ by Halle Bailey
  70. ‘When I Grow Up’ by The Pussycat Dolls
  71. ‘9 to 5’ by Dolly Parton
  72. ‘Survivor’ by Destiny’s Child
  73. ‘Moving On Up’ by M People
  74. ‘100% Pure Love’ by Crystal Waters
  75. ‘Wannabe’ by Spice Girls
  76. ‘Timber’ by Pitbull ft. Kesha
  77. ‘Shake Your Groove Thing’ by Peaches & Herb
  78. ‘Finesse’ by Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B
  79. ‘Coconuts’ by Kim Petras
  80. ‘Sexy Back’ by Justin Timberlake
  81. ‘Somewhere (There’s a Place for Us)’ by Rita Moreno
  82. ‘Scandalous’ by Mis-Teeq
  83. ‘I Really Like You’ by Carly Rae Jepson
  84. ‘Something New’ by Girls Aloud
  85. ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ by Shakira
  86. ‘Sue Me’ by Sabrina Carpenter
  87. ‘Side to Side’ by Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj
  88. ‘Twerk It Like Miley’ by Brandon Beal
  89. ‘Don’t Go Yet’ by Camila Cabello
  90. ‘Motivation’ by Normani
  91. ‘No Way’ by Renee Lamb
  92. ‘I Kissed A Girl’ by Katy Perry
  93. ‘Genie’ by Girls Generation
  94. ‘Touch My Body’ by Sistar
  95. ‘Dhoom Dhoom’ by Tata Young
  96. ”Super Freak’ by Rick James
  97. ‘How You Like That’ by BLACKPINK
  98. ‘La La Lay’ by SUNMI
  99. ‘BBOOM BBOOM’ by MOMOLAND
  100. ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis
  101. ‘Rhythm Nation’ by Janet Jackson
  102. ‘Bubblegum B*tch” by MARINA
  103. ‘We Like to Party (Vengasbus)’ by Vengaboys
  104. ‘Le Freak’ by CHIC
  105. ‘Gasolina’ by Daddy Yankee
  106. ‘Holding Out For a Hero’ by Bonnie Tyler
  107. ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears
  108. ‘Best Friend’ by Saweetie ft. Doja Cat
  109. ‘In Your Room’ by The Bangles
  110. ‘Whatta Man’ by Salt-N-Pepa ft. En Vogue
  111. ‘I’m So Excited’ by The Pointer Sisters
  112. ‘My Humps’ by The Black Eyed Peas
  113. ‘Barbie Girl’ by Aqua
  114. ‘Physical’ by Olivia Newton-John
  115. ‘My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It) by En Vogue
  116. ‘Shackles (Praise You) by Mary Mary
  117. ‘Love Shack’ by The B52’s
  118. ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by Bee Gees
  119. ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ by Aretha Franklin
  120. ‘And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going’ by Jennifer Holiday
  121. ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ by Ricky Martin
  122. ‘Mambo No. 5’ by Lou Bega
  123. ‘Comme Des Garcon’ by Rina Sawayama
  124. ‘Nobody’ by Wonder Girls
  125. ‘Yet Another Dig’ by Bob The Drag Queen ft. Alaska
  126. ‘Got to Be Real’ by Cheryl Lynn
  127. ‘We Are Family’ by Sister Sledge
  128. ‘Tell it to My Heart’ by Taylor Dayne
  129. ‘You Spin Me Right Round (Like a Record)’ by Dead or Alive
  130. ‘Lgbt’ by Cupcakke
  131. ‘Point of No Return’ by Expose
  132. ‘Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops)’ by Blu Cantrell
  133. ‘Stupid Cupid’ by Connie Francis
  134. ‘Finally’ by CeCe Peniston
  135. ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ by Elton John
  136. ‘Dancing Queen by ABBA’
  137. ‘In My House’ by Mary Jane Girls
  138. ‘Have Mercy’ by Chlöe
  139. ’16 Shots’ by Stefflon Don
  140. ‘Ring My Bell’ by Anita Ward
  141. ‘Stay Tonight’ by CHUNG HA
  142. ‘Kill The Lights’ by Alex Newell & Nile Rodgers
  143. ‘Bleeding Love’ by Leona Lewis
  144. ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’ by Céline Dion
  145. ‘We Got The Look’ by Trixie Mattel
  146. ‘There! Right There!’ by Amber Efe, Kate Shindle, Laura Bell Bundy
  147. ‘Wanda’s C*nty Vision’ by Ocean Kelly
  148. ‘Cartoons and Vodka’ by Jinkx Monsoon
  149. ‘I Hate People’ by Willow Pill
  150. ‘This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)’ by Natalie Cole
Music pride LGBTQ
You might also like ...
150 gay anthems by 150 different artists to feel the fantasy this pride

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.