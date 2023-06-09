Express yourself. You’re every woman. Let us present you with 150 gay anthems by 150 different artists to let you feel all the fantasy on your way to werk.
The definition of a gay anthem is very broad. Some of the songs on this list are written to be gay anthems (Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’, RuPaul’s ‘Supermodel’), while some have become a classic in the community due to the themes of perseverance, inner strength, pride, unity, and else (Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’, P!nk’s ‘So What’). Some are there because of the fantasy they provide as you listen to them, turning them into a staple in many queer performances, drag shows, and, of course, playlists (Shania Twain’s ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’, Mis-Teeq’s ‘Scandalous’).
Thereby, we are keeping it broad. A gay anthem makes you get out there and face the day a little easier. It makes you get into the fantasy and escape your daily routine even for just four minutes. Now multiply that by 150.
[Hero image credit: Tommy Boy/Youtube; featured image credit: RuPaul’s Drag Race/Facebook]
150 gay anthems by 150 different artists to feel the fantasy this Pride
- ‘I Will Survive’ by Gloria Gaynor
- ‘I’m Coming Out’ by Diana Ross
- ‘Born This Way’ by Lady Gaga
- I’m Every Woman’ by Chaka Khan
- ‘Vogue’ by Madonna
- ‘Groove is in the Heart’ by Deee-Lite
- ‘You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)’ by Sylvester
- ‘A Little Respect’ by Erasure
- ‘Supermodel (You Better Work)’ by RuPaul
- ‘Over the Rainbow’ by Judy Garland
- ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ By Lil Nas X
- ‘Dancing On My Own’ by Robyn
- ‘Let’s Have a Kiki’ by Scissor Sisters
- ‘Secrets’ by Mary Lambert
- ‘You Don’t Own Me’ by Dusty Springfield
- ‘Make Me Feel’ by Janelle Monáe
- ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ by Cyndi Lauper
- ‘It’s Not Right But it’s Okay’ by Whitney Houston
- ‘Starships’ by Nicki Minaj
- ‘I Want to Break Free’ by Queen
- ‘Believe’ by Cher
- ‘Freedom! “90”‘ by George Michael
- ‘Walk’ by Saucy Santana
- ‘Curious’ by Hayley Kiyoko
- ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ by Shania Twain
- ‘Boys’ by Charli XCX
- ‘YMCA’ by Village People
- ‘Come Through’ by Priyanka, ft. Lemon
- ‘It’s Raining Men’ by The Weather Girls
- ‘Really Don’t Care’ by Demi Lovato
- ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ by Kylie Minogue
- ‘You Need to Calm Down’ by Taylor Swift
- ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus
- ‘Honey’ by Kehlani
- ‘Unholy’ by Sam Smith
- ‘Karaoke’ by Big Freedia
- ‘Finish Her!’ by Aja LaBeija
- ‘Cocky’ by Shea Couleé ft. Lila Star & The Vixen
- ‘Girls/Girls/Boys’ by Panic! At the Disco
- ‘Ding Dong’ by Katya ft. Katya
- ‘Bloom’ by Troye Sivan
- ‘Since U Been Gone’ by Kelly Clarkson
- ‘Sexbomb’ by Tom Jones ft. Mousse T.
- ‘Boys’ by Lizzo
- ‘Straight Up’ by Paula Abdul
- ‘Umbrella’ by Rihanna
- ‘PURE/HONEY’ by Beyoncé
- ‘Smooth Operator’ by Sade
- ‘Heart Attack’ by Demi Lovato
- ‘Jenny From The Block’ by Jennifer Lopez
- ‘Woman’ by Doja Cat
- ‘I Feel Love’ by Donna Summer
- ‘Kings & Queen’ by Ava Max
- ‘Lady Marmalade’ by Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Myx, Lil’ Kim
- ‘So What” by P!nk
- ‘Solo’ by Jennie
- ‘Love You Like a Love Song’ by Selena Gomez
- ‘Black Magic’ by Little Mix
- ‘Worth it’ by Fifth Harmony
- ‘Hero’ by Mariah Carey
- ‘Let Them Know’ by Mabel
- ‘Hallucinate’ by Dua Lipa
- ‘Rehab’ by Amy Winehouse
- ‘Hold My Hand’ by Jess Glynne
- ‘Do It Like a Dude’ by Jessie J
- ‘Talking Body’ by Tove Lo
- ‘Same Love’ by Macklemore ft. Mary Lambert
- ‘Girl On Fire’ by Alicia Keys
- ‘Part Of Your World’ by Halle Bailey
- ‘When I Grow Up’ by The Pussycat Dolls
- ‘9 to 5’ by Dolly Parton
- ‘Survivor’ by Destiny’s Child
- ‘Moving On Up’ by M People
- ‘100% Pure Love’ by Crystal Waters
- ‘Wannabe’ by Spice Girls
- ‘Timber’ by Pitbull ft. Kesha
- ‘Shake Your Groove Thing’ by Peaches & Herb
- ‘Finesse’ by Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B
- ‘Coconuts’ by Kim Petras
- ‘Sexy Back’ by Justin Timberlake
- ‘Somewhere (There’s a Place for Us)’ by Rita Moreno
- ‘Scandalous’ by Mis-Teeq
- ‘I Really Like You’ by Carly Rae Jepson
- ‘Something New’ by Girls Aloud
- ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ by Shakira
- ‘Sue Me’ by Sabrina Carpenter
- ‘Side to Side’ by Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj
- ‘Twerk It Like Miley’ by Brandon Beal
- ‘Don’t Go Yet’ by Camila Cabello
- ‘Motivation’ by Normani
- ‘No Way’ by Renee Lamb
- ‘I Kissed A Girl’ by Katy Perry
- ‘Genie’ by Girls Generation
- ‘Touch My Body’ by Sistar
- ‘Dhoom Dhoom’ by Tata Young
- ”Super Freak’ by Rick James
- ‘How You Like That’ by BLACKPINK
- ‘La La Lay’ by SUNMI
- ‘BBOOM BBOOM’ by MOMOLAND
- ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis
- ‘Rhythm Nation’ by Janet Jackson
- ‘Bubblegum B*tch” by MARINA
- ‘We Like to Party (Vengasbus)’ by Vengaboys
- ‘Le Freak’ by CHIC
- ‘Gasolina’ by Daddy Yankee
- ‘Holding Out For a Hero’ by Bonnie Tyler
- ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears
- ‘Best Friend’ by Saweetie ft. Doja Cat
- ‘In Your Room’ by The Bangles
- ‘Whatta Man’ by Salt-N-Pepa ft. En Vogue
- ‘I’m So Excited’ by The Pointer Sisters
- ‘My Humps’ by The Black Eyed Peas
- ‘Barbie Girl’ by Aqua
- ‘Physical’ by Olivia Newton-John
- ‘My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It) by En Vogue
- ‘Shackles (Praise You) by Mary Mary
- ‘Love Shack’ by The B52’s
- ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by Bee Gees
- ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ by Aretha Franklin
- ‘And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going’ by Jennifer Holiday
- ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ by Ricky Martin
- ‘Mambo No. 5’ by Lou Bega
- ‘Comme Des Garcon’ by Rina Sawayama
- ‘Nobody’ by Wonder Girls
- ‘Yet Another Dig’ by Bob The Drag Queen ft. Alaska
- ‘Got to Be Real’ by Cheryl Lynn
- ‘We Are Family’ by Sister Sledge
- ‘Tell it to My Heart’ by Taylor Dayne
- ‘You Spin Me Right Round (Like a Record)’ by Dead or Alive
- ‘Lgbt’ by Cupcakke
- ‘Point of No Return’ by Expose
- ‘Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops)’ by Blu Cantrell
- ‘Stupid Cupid’ by Connie Francis
- ‘Finally’ by CeCe Peniston
- ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ by Elton John
- ‘Dancing Queen by ABBA’
- ‘In My House’ by Mary Jane Girls
- ‘Have Mercy’ by Chlöe
- ’16 Shots’ by Stefflon Don
- ‘Ring My Bell’ by Anita Ward
- ‘Stay Tonight’ by CHUNG HA
- ‘Kill The Lights’ by Alex Newell & Nile Rodgers
- ‘Bleeding Love’ by Leona Lewis
- ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’ by Céline Dion
- ‘We Got The Look’ by Trixie Mattel
- ‘There! Right There!’ by Amber Efe, Kate Shindle, Laura Bell Bundy
- ‘Wanda’s C*nty Vision’ by Ocean Kelly
- ‘Cartoons and Vodka’ by Jinkx Monsoon
- ‘I Hate People’ by Willow Pill
- ‘This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)’ by Natalie Cole