Express yourself. You’re every woman. Let us present you with 150 gay anthems by 150 different artists to let you feel all the fantasy on your way to werk.

The definition of a gay anthem is very broad. Some of the songs on this list are written to be gay anthems (Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’, RuPaul’s ‘Supermodel’), while some have become a classic in the community due to the themes of perseverance, inner strength, pride, unity, and else (Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’, P!nk’s ‘So What’). Some are there because of the fantasy they provide as you listen to them, turning them into a staple in many queer performances, drag shows, and, of course, playlists (Shania Twain’s ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’, Mis-Teeq’s ‘Scandalous’).

Thereby, we are keeping it broad. A gay anthem makes you get out there and face the day a little easier. It makes you get into the fantasy and escape your daily routine even for just four minutes. Now multiply that by 150.

Hero image credit: Tommy Boy/Youtube; featured image credit: RuPaul's Drag Race/Facebook

150 gay anthems by 150 different artists to feel the fantasy this Pride