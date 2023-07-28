You can now find out which Taylor Swift era you’re in, according to Spotify

Are you a Fearless girl? Or a dreamy Lover? Or maybe you are in your Folklore era. With fans worldwide making a beeline for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert tickets, there’s no better time than now to revisit some of your favourite albums or eras — which Swift has dubbed each milestone of her musical journey. Fear not, trust your ears to guide you as you discover your most-streamed and top 5 Taylor Swift eras on Spotify.

Move over MBTI personality and Harry Potter quizzes, this time it’s all about finding your perfect Taylor Swift era match. Spotify unveiled a ‘My Top 5: Taylor Swift’s Eras’ feature on 26 July — think Spotify Wrapped, but Taylor’s version — which allows you to find out which are your favourite eras of her discography. If you’re attending the Eras Tour from March 2-4 and 7-9 2024, this is the perfect way to bond with your fellow fans. Who knows, the result might just surprise you! So, dear Swifties, “are you ready for it?”

How to find your top 5 Taylor Swift eras on Spotify?

No matter if you’re an Android or Apple user, you can discover your top 5 favourite Taylor Swift eras with just a few simple steps. Ensure your Spotify mobile app is updated to the latest version from the App Store (v8.8.52). Then, visit spotify.com/top5, where you’ll find a page to select your favourite eras.

Once you’ve made your choices, get ready to be enchanted! Spotify will generate a personalised digital card, inspired by the tour artwork, so you can share your eras with your friends.

For an extra touch of magic, eligible Spotify listeners will have their Top 5 Taylor Swift Eras personalised based on their streaming history of the superstar’s tracks on Spotify. Embrace the results and let the world know which Taylor Swift era you relate to the most.

Now it’s time to compare whether your head and your heart are in sync.

We tested the feature ourselves — looks like it’s time to catch up on our homework and stream Speak Now and Reputation for the rest of today.

(Main Image: Spotify; Featured image: Pallabi Bose/Screenshot)

