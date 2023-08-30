Q&A: Korean indie rock band SURL on music, inspiration, and Thai fandom

Korean indie rock band SURL returns to Bangkok after their first visit in 2018, and garnering a number of loyal followers since. We sat down with them for an exclusive interview.

When people think of Korean music, it’s normal for them to immediately shift their minds to K-pop, but aspiring artists performing with other genres are slowly but surely breaking into international fame. Meet SURL, a Korean indie rock band consisting of four members: Hoseung, Doyeon, Hanbin, and Myeongsuk. They debuted in 2018, and later won the grand prize at the Shinhan Card Rookie Project that same year.

Before their concert in Bangkok this October, let’s take a deep dive into what makes them as charismatic as they are, and the inspiration behind their sound. Here’s our in-depth interview with SURL.

[Hero and featured image credit: SURL/Facebook]

SURL interview: Inspiration, Korea’s music scene, and Thai fandoms

Why did you name yourselves “SURL”?

We named ourselves SURL because we want to tell our stories. Actually, in Kanji, SURL translates to the word ‘story.’ We had other names as options, such as ‘Feelings’ or ‘Stories,’ but SURL stuck with us more.

What are your inspirations when it comes to making music?

There’s a lot of artists that we know, but our music comes from stories about other people or about ourselves. There’s a lot of stories we have that spark our inspiration.

Can you tell us about the indie/rock scene in Korea?

It’s growing in popularity. There are some bands popping up here and there. Sure, our K-pop bands are known worldwide, but K-rock and K-indie bands are coming up too, and they’re definitely more popular than they were yesterday.

In your opinion, how has your music evolved since your debut?

In 2018, we wrote the songs as ‘pure things,’ but as time went on, we study from each other and try new things, including becoming more structured when we write our songs. Our music, compared to 2018, became more experimental as time went on.

What would be the first song you’d recommend to a new fan?

Snow or Dry Flower, because those two are the most popular songs we have. They’re also easy to listen and get into.

Who are the artists you would like to collaborate with?

Probably the Thai band Yonlapa. Their songs are very adorable, and I think a collaboration would be nice between us.

What are your favourite places you have visited in Thailand?

Thonglor, Khaosan Road, and Khao Yai.

Any messages for your Thai fans?

To our Thai fans, we are preparing something exciting in our shows. We will be playing new songs we never played before. Our fans can expect new music, the fun, the energy you know from us. We love you—come see us play!

